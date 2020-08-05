Polaris Slingshot custom contest pits builders; reveal at SEMA

With the all-new 2020 Slingshot as the playing field, Polaris Slingshot has announced a bi-coastal build-off between two renowned automotive customizers: The Auto Firm and DUB.

Based in Miami, The Auto Firm featuring Alex Vega has partnered with pop singer-songwriter Teyana Taylor. From Los Angeles, DUB will be personalizing its Slingshot for songwriter, record producer and drummer Travis Barker.

“We’re extremely excited to host our first-ever, official East vs. West Slingshot build-off,” said Chris Sergeant, Vice President of Polaris Slingshot. “This contest is a means to inspire and drive the authentic passion within our nationwide Slingshot community to personalize their rides. We’ve partnered with some of the most well-known, extremely talented customizers and superstars that exude personality. We cannot wait to see what they come up with.”

Squaring off head-to-head, each build team will design and modify a stock 2020 Slingshot SL. With inspiration and direction from their celebrity partner, each build team will create a one-of-a-kind custom ride that truly embodies the celebrity’s personality. The goal is to allow Taylor and Barker to make their mark by adding custom features. Showcased on Slingshot’s social channels, fans will join the builders and receive exclusive behind-the-scenes updates throughout the customization process.

“In 2017, I joined the Slingshot community when Alex and his team customized my ride. There is really nothing like the Slingshot on the road and personalizing it to your interests is half the fun,” said Taylor. “This year, with an all-new vehicle, I’m excited to collaborate with Alex and his team and truly create something unique and special.”

“Even in its stock form, the Slingshot is packed with style and personality, but having the DUB team personalize my ride is extremely exciting,” said Barker. “Customizing a vehicle isn’t too different from writing or producing music — they both serve as a platform of self-expression, and I’m excited to work alongside DUB to create a one-of-a-kind masterpiece.”

With the builds now under way, fans can follow Slingshot on social media and track along with exclusive behind-the-scenes updates from the builders. Build teams will have their final customized ride completed and ready for public reveal and display at the SEMA show in Las Vegas beginning Nov. 3. At that point, an ensuing fan vote on PolarisSlingshot.com will determine the “Best of the Builders.”