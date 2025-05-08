DealersLatest NewsNewsNews EnewsletterTop Stories

RumbleOn reports Q1 revenue drop, narrows loss amid turnaround efforts

The StaffMay 8, 2025

RumbleOn, Inc., the largest powersports retailer in North America, reported a 20.5% year-over-year decline in revenue for the first quarter of 2025, totaling $244.7 million. The drop was largely attributed to a significant slowdown in powersports unit sales and a steep decline in vehicle transportation activity.

RumbleOn CEO and Chairman Michael Quartieri, who is also serving as interim CFO, expressed optimism about the Q1 results. (Photo: RumbleOn)

Despite lower revenues, RumbleOn slightly narrowed its net loss to $9.7 million, compared to $10.3 million in the first quarter of 2024. The company also made meaningful progress on cost control, slashing its selling, general, and administrative expenses (SG&A) by $12.8 million to $61.1 million.

CEO and Chairman Michael Quartieri, who is also serving as interim CFO, expressed optimism – “Although we experienced a year-over-year volume decline in our powersports segment, the team is making progress on our turnaround initiatives.”

Key Q1 Metrics:

  • Total revenue: $244.7 million (↓ 20.5%)
  • Gross profit: $67.2 million (↓ 18.6%)
  • Adjusted EBITDA: $7.0 million (↓ 9.1%)
  • Operating cash flow: Outflow of $6.9 million (compared to $17.0 million inflow in Q1 2024)
  • Total powersports unit sales: 13,186 (↓ 20.5%)
  • Vehicle transportation services revenue: $5.5 million (↓ 61.5%)

The powersports segment saw a 23.7% drop in new vehicle sales and a 13.9% decline in pre-owned sales. However, gross profit per unit (GPU) improved by 5.2% to $5,365, signaling better margins despite fewer sales.

Meanwhile, RumbleOn’s vehicle transportation services saw a sharp 65% plunge in vehicle transports, contributing to a $8.8 million revenue decline for the segment.

On the balance sheet side, the company repaid $38.8 million in convertible senior notes and ended the quarter with $56.2 million in total cash and $171.4 million in available liquidity. Inventory rose to $272.6 million, while total liabilities slightly decreased to $712 million.

Related Articles
Tags
The StaffMay 8, 2025

Related Articles

NPDA's EDGE program

NPDA’s new education platform looks to give its dealer members an EDGE

April 29, 2025

Fire destroys 50 motorcycles at RideNow Powersports in Las Vegas

April 24, 2025
Torque Group, Accelerate, F&I,

Torque Group celebrates two decades in powersports services

April 23, 2025
U.S. Capitol

The NRF nudges Congress to take action on TCJA

April 23, 2025

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button
EPG Brand Acceleration
Powered by  GDPR Cookie Compliance
Privacy Overview

This website uses cookies so that we can provide you with the best user experience possible. Cookie information is stored in your browser and performs functions such as recognising you when you return to our website and helping our team to understand which sections of the website you find most interesting and useful.