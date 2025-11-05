Autrella expands insurance coverage to include Trask turbo systems

Autrella, an F&I provider specializing in vehicle service contracts for the powersports industry, recently announced the expansion of its Performance Plus coverage to include Trask Performance turbo systems.

Autrella just expanded its Performance Plus coverage to include Trask Performance turbo systems. (Photo: Trask)

This addition marks another milestone for Autrella’s Performance Plus program — a well-recognized coverage option available for performance-built powersports machines. The inclusion of Trask turbo coverage is steered towards enthusiasts seeking performance gains.

“Performance Plus was designed specifically for the enthusiast who pushes their machine beyond stock limits,” — Walter Klock, chief operating officer at Autrella.

“Trask Turbo customers represent exactly that type of rider. We’re proud to now support them with the same level of protection and confidence that has made Performance Plus the go-to coverage for high-performance builds,” he adds.

Trask Performance, known industry-wide for its turbocharging systems and commitment to American-made performance, has built a reputation for quality engineering and proven power gains across Harley-Davidson and other V-twin platforms. By adding Trask turbo systems to the eligible list of covered components, Autrella continues to set the standard for performance protection in the powersports industry.

The Autrella Performance Plus Coverage already includes a wide range of aftermarket engine, transmission, and drivetrain modifications. With the addition of Trask, customers and dealers can now offer extended protection to some of the most sought-after performance upgrades in the V-twin market.

Dealers interested in learning more about the new Trask turbo systems coverage option can contact Autrella at www.autrella.com or by email at mike@autrella.com.