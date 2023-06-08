UBCO tags LeadVenture as preferred website provider for dealer network

Through LeadVenture’s ARI Network Services and Dealer Spike brands, UBCO’s nationwide network will have the advantages of responsive websites with lead generation tools and highly effective digital media marketing.

Born in New Zealand, UBCO was founded on the idea of a rugged all-wheel-drive utility vehicle and has since evolved into a digitally connected EV platform.

With this partnership, LeadVenture provides UBCO dealers with online platforms and digital tools to reach a broader audience – feeding hungry adventurers in the growing communities of clean transportation and electric vehicles.

Josh Harper, director of channel marketing at UBCO, says, “Our goal is to enable more people to experience the thrill of riding on 2-wheels, and UBCO’s electric AWD bikes are the perfect product for that. LeadVenture is playing a pivotal role in amplifying our message through the dealership channels.”

LeadVenture will drive the creation of dealer websites, online leads, and in-store dealership sales for UBCO and is excited to collaborate with a company leading the way in electric transportation.

Amit Chandarana, LeadVenture Sr. VP and head of OEM partnerships, comments, “As they lead the evolution of next-generation electric bike technology, our targeted and tailored commerce solutions will drive UBCO brand awareness and low-funnel lead generation for dealers.”