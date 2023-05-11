Harley-Davidson Enthusiast Collection adds Fast Johnnie lineup

Celebrating muscle car culture and its racing heritage, Harley-Davidson introduces the Fast Johnnie addition to its Enthusiast Motorcycle Collection of limited run bikes. These bikes feature factory-direct custom paint and graphic treatments.

Executed in Celestial Blue with white racing stripes, the special Enthusiast Collection paint scheme is offered factory-installed for the 2023 Harley-Davidson Low Rider ST, Street Glide ST and Road Glide ST motorcycles, with combined production limited to no more than 2,000 models globally.

Enthusiast Motorcycle Collection models celebrate Harley-Davidson riders and are inspired by their stories and legacies. The Fast Johnnie paint scheme taps into iconic design themes featured on high-performance muscle cars and pony cars of the 1960s and 1970s – contrasting “racing” or “rally” striping over a bold base color, and a clever or symbolic character or logo incorporated into the graphics package. Both elements create an obvious visual difference between the high-performance version of a car and the standard version of the same model.

The Harley-Davidson Enthusiast Collection adds Fast Johnnie models, celebrating muscle cars from the 1960s and 1970s. Photos courtesy of Harley-Davidson

The Fast Johnnie character applied to the left side of the fuel tank also appears on the Harley-Davidson Screamin’ Eagle factory team motorcycles raced in the MotoAmerica King of the Baggers series. It was inspired by the story of a piglet named Johnnie adopted in 1920 by Harley-Davidson racer and member of the infamous “Wrecking Crew,” Ray Weishaar, which became a team mascot. The piglet often perched on a motorcycle fuel tank for a post-race victory lap and is usually cited as the source of the “Hog” moniker that to this day is often applied to anything Harley-Davidson.

“The striping graphic effect is a powerful signal to the generation that came of age during this era, and is still impactful today,” says Brad Richards, vice president of design and creative director, Harley-Davidson. “The Celestial Blue base color selected for Fast Johnnie recalls a popular tone from the muscle car era. For the graphic striping, we created a custom white color formulated to authentically reflect the era, executed in a classic thin-wide-thin pattern on the sides and top of the motorcycle bodywork. The look is a nod to pure Americana.”

On the tank and front fender “Harley-Davidson” script replaces one of the thin stripe elements. Depending on the motorcycle model, the striping is applied to the front and rear fenders, the fuel tank top and sides, the front of the fairing and the side covers and saddlebags. The Enthusiast Motorcycle Collection logo is on the rear fender.

Low Rider ST Fast Johnnie Enthusiast Motorcycle Collection

Strap down your bedroll and make a run for the border. The Harley-Davidson Low Rider ST model is an American V-Twin sport-touring bike for the rider who digs clean-and-lean West Coast style and craves the outrageous performance of the Milwaukee-Eight 117 V-Twin powertrain. The Low Rider ST model connects these riders with pure Harley-Davidson attitude. Mechanical features are identical to the 2023 Low Rider ST model.

Special Styling Features

Celestial Blue with custom white detailing

Enthusiast Collection logo on rear fender

Graphic on both sides of the fuel tank – Fast Johnnie on left, Bar & Shield on right

Harley-Davidson Fast Johnnie Low Rider ST

Street Glide ST Fast Johnnie Enthusiast Motorcycle Collection

Elevated pro-touring bagger performance and style for the rider who just can’t get enough of either, the Street Glide ST model pairs the muscular Milwaukee-Eight 117 powertrain with tough West Coast styling influences and new dark-and-bronze finishes. Undiminished comfort and the iconic batwing fairing appeal to the traditionalist mindset. Meet the new breed of speed and style from Harley-Davidson. Mechanical features are identical to the 2023 Street Glide ST model.

Advertisement

Harley-Davidson Fast Johnnie Street Glide ST

Road Glide ST Fast Johnnie Enthusiast Motorcycle Collection

The sleek Road Glide ST model projects more menace than ever and backs it up with the street-scorching power of the Milwaukee-Eight 117 powertrain. West Coast styling elements and black-and-bronze finishes set this bike apart from the performance bagger crowd. Legendary comfort and the “sharknose” fixed fairing appeal to a rider who wants to make quick work of the open road. Mechanical features are identical to 2023 Road Glide ST model.

Harley-Davidson Fast Johnnie Road Glide ST

Road Glide ST and Street Glide ST Special Styling Features

Celestial Blue with custom white detailing

Enthusiast Motorcycle Collection logo on rear fender

Graphic on both sides of the fuel tank – Fast Johnnie on left, Bar & Shield on right

Harley-Davidson Genuine Motor Parts & Accessories offers color-matched King Tour-Pak luggage carrier, Chopped Tour-Pak luggage carrier, and saddlebag speaker lids.