Segway Powersports names Gabriel Cruz as marketing director

Segway Powersports Inc. has named Gabriel Cruz as marketing director.

Here’s the scoop from company headquarters in McKinney, Texas:

Cruz joins Segway with over 12 years of distinguished marketing performance, driving growth and improvement within evolving organizations through the strategic vision and execution of creative marketing initiatives. During his most recent tenure as director of marketing at Hisun Motors, Cruz helped lead the brand to record profits during the Covid-19 era and played a key role in leading the brand’s presence in the Canadian market as well as launching its Mexican manufacturing facility.

Gabriel Cruz

Cruz was also tasked with developing new business, where he was able to create a marketing distribution system that accounted for over 120 new dealers and 46% of dealer revenue growth — unprecedented numbers for the company.

“It is an exciting time at Segway. As we continue to grow, it is important that we are adding leading-edge professionals to our team. We are thrilled to have Gabriel join our team as he will be instrumental in propelling the Segway brand further along in our Powersports journey,” said Shane Wilson, vice president of Segway Powersports Inc.

In his new role as marketing director, Cruz is excited to be expanding and directing comprehensive growth of the Segway brand within the powersports industry. His objective to enrich Segway’s marketing efforts will be focused on creating healthy and dependable relationships with Segway’s valued dealer partners.