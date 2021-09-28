City demolishes neighborhood dirt bike track

Field of Dreams taught us ‘if you build it, they will come’ – but apparently that’s not true in one California neighborhood.

Residents of Del Sur are ‘outraged’ after the city opted to bulldoze its neighborhood-built dirt bike and BMX track. According to Fox 5 it was described as a positive outlet for kids after school where kids could “play, problem solve and be kids.”

In a letter sent by its neighborhood association, the decision “stated the city issued a violation notice to have the track leveled because the lot is ‘100% conserved and not to be disturbed.’” The letter also states in order to have a dirt bike course, the lot would need to be legally developed with permit.

Powersports Business has previously reported on dealerships working to create ORV parks in an effort to give its patrons more access to places to ride.

Has your dealership considered how access can affect sales?