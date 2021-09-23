Garmin debuts Surround View Camera System

Garmin has announced the debut of their Garmin Surround View Camera System, what the company is calling "a breakthrough in video guidance for recreational boating and yachting."

In a company press release, Garmin said the system uses six through-hull mounted cameras that act like multiple sets of eyes, providing a live 360-degree bird’s-eye view around the vessel to help captains quickly view their vessel’s perimeter during low-speed maneuvers, such as docking, from the helm.

The camera view system was debuted at the Cannes Yachting Festival, Sept. 7-12, 2021, and will again be promoted at the Fort Lauderdale International Boat Show in October.

“Our innovative Surround View brings the comforts and conveniences our customers rely on in their vehicles to the helm of their yacht to help captains see as much of their environment as possible for easier maneuvering on the water,” said Dan Bartel, Garmin Vice President of Global Consumer Sales in the announcement. “Until now, no other marine camera technology has offered a true 360-degree bird’s-eye view, a vantage point that can help reduce the stress of docking and navigating marinas, narrow causeways and busy channels by giving captains a live look at their surroundings.”

When the system is engaged, it displays a full overhead stitched image with 360-degree real-time video views from around the vessel directly to compatible Garmin chartplotters or multi-function (MFD) helm displays. Designed to maximize visibility and minimize blind spots, captains can view one or two cameras simultaneously with the bird’s-eye image, and even zoom in and pan around on an area of interest from any of the individual camera views.

