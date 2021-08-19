RumbleOn names new chief marketing officer

Dallas-based RumbleOn today added to its executive leadership team, appointing Matthew McCartin as chief marketing officer. McCartin will report to CEO Marshall Chesrown, effective Sept. 7, according to a company press release.

McCartin is an accomplished and strategic marketing leader with an impressive track record of driving revenue growth through development of strategic marketing that utilizes effective and creative content, and media, as well as precise analytics to generate awareness and increase sales for leading consumer brands. Most recently he served as the brand president and chief marketing officer of E-Commerce & Digital at Expedia Venture (Vitalize LLC - Bodybuilding.com).

In his role as CMO at RumbleOn, McCartin will be responsible for driving the overall marketing strategy and play a pivotal role in managing the anticipated exponential growth as the company combines with RideNow to become the first omnichannel customer experience in powersports, the release said.

“As we prepare for closing our business combination with RideNow we are thrilled to welcome Matthew to our leadership team,” Chesrown said. “Matthew brings robust marketing expertise to RumbleOn. He has held a number of key leadership roles throughout his impressive career, including roles with iconic and lifestyle brands, multinational companies and leaders in omnichannel distribution strategies. His experience in building brand awareness through multiple subcultures of consumers around the world will be key for RumbleOn as we become dominant in the powersports market worldwide. We are confident Matthew will make an immediate impact on our business as we enter this exciting phase of growth by creating the first omnichannel in powersports.”

In his 30 years of marketing experience, McCartin worked with iconic consumer brands such as YUM Brands, Dickies Apparel, Sprint-Nextel, INDY CAR RACING and USA Today.

“RumbleOn is bringing a new experience to the powersports industry and has an incredible opportunity to define itself as the premier destination for powersport ownership, in a very transformational way. I’m honored to be joining Marshall and the rest of RumbleOn’s world-class leadership team at such a pivotal time in its evolution,” McCartin said.

Prior to his Expedia Venture job, McCartin served as the CMO of USPA Global Licensing, charged with consumer engagement, content and channel marketing strategies designed to build awareness and drive global revenue for the US Polo Association retail brand. As CMO of Williamson-Dickie MFG. Co. (Dickies Apparel), he was responsible for its global brand strategy, as well as its wholly owned subsidiaries, licensees and affiliates. McCartin holds a degree in Marketing from Penn State University.

Advertisement