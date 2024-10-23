Ready2Ride helps dealers prepare for slower winter season

Ready2Ride (R2R) offers digital solutions to boost sales during the slower winter months. R2R offers Snapchat and Twitter advertisement strategies to tap younger audiences and display dealers’ latest merchandise, winter gear, parts, and accessories. The company provides dealers a way to advertise their winter storage or maintenance services to nearby prospects through Geo-Fencing ads, and its Marketing Automation helps dealers send personalized emails and SMS to customers. R2R’s Performance Max Campaign boosts ROI and sales. Dealers can review detailed ad insights and optimize advertisement spending.

R2R offers Snapchat and Twitter advertisement strategies, Geo-Fencing ads, Marketing Automation and a Performance Max Campaign to boost sales and ROI. Photo courtesy of R2R

R2R recently shared details about its offerings, including relevant case studies:

Snapchat and Twitter ads

The winter holiday season is the prime time for shopping. Many look to shop for winter gear, parts, and accessories. Snapchat and Twitter are a great way to tap into younger audiences. The visually engaging format of these platforms allows powersports dealerships to showcase merchandise in an eye-catching way. Ready2Ride’s Snapchat Ad strategies offers dealers the potential to reach customers who are not exposed to their business through traditional advertising channels.

Geo-Fencing

Geo-Fencing ads are an excellent way to keep local customers informed about winter storage offerings and maintenance services. The location-based ads have a high potential to convert leads to customers. R2R Geo Fencing Ad experts fence the area with ads and when a prospect enters the fenced area, they receive a targeted message on their mobile device.



Case study: A powersports dealership has recently implemented our Geo-Fencing strategy. The aim was to target the local shoppers around the competitor areas and the dealership’s location. Our Experts at R2R have planned the campaign accordingly and have set up a fence for prospective customers to receive notifications. The campaign generated about 171 walk-ins, leading to a 12% increase in conversions.

Automated Emails and SMS

R2R offers Marketing Automation tools that can help dealers send automated and personalized emails/sms to customers to keep them engaged, even when it’s not riding season. R2R’s platform can be leveraged to share winter special deals, exclusive merchandise offers, service promotions, or any informative emails to build a bond with customers and keep the dealership on their radar.

Case Study: A Harley-Davidson dealership opted for access to R2R’s Marketing Automation to send personalized emails and SMS to existing customers. The dealership utilized this automation to send out service reminders initially and generated $5,138 in revenue with an ROI of 1182.72%.

Max Campaigns on Google Ads

Google’s Performance Max (PMax) Campaigns helps target the right audience and re-target a dealership’s customer base. Strategizing these ads with the guidance of experts can optimize a dealer’s advertising spend and boost ROI. These campaigns provide comprehensive insights into ad performance and conversion metrics to help dealers make data-driven decisions and fine-tune strategies for better results.

Case Study: A powersports dealership implemented Google’s PMAX Ad campaigns with R2R’s assistance and strategies. The dealership reported a 39% conversion rate and dropped their cost per lead to $0.71.