All-new 500cc, 700cc class ATVs enter market for 2022

A pair of all-new 500cc and 700cc class ATVs will be part of the 2022 model-year lineup for a growing manufacturer, according to a press release.

Ontario-based ARGO has unveiled its 2022 ATV model lineup. Here’s a closer look.

XR 500

2022 ARGO ALL-NEW ARGO XPLORER XR 500

The all-new ARGO Xplorer XR 500 hits the dirt with the most complete combination of class-leading suspension, load capacity, horsepower and comfort, plus the added performance and consistency of a liquid cooled engine. Matched by the impact resistant body work and steel racks, it’s a vehicle that excels in every category of performance, usability and dependability.

The sculpted fenders, headlights and grille maximize ergonomics and durability, and are narrow enough to maneuver through tight woods yet protect riders from mud and water spray. Heavy-duty front and rear steel racks offer 75 lbs./150 lbs. front/rear capacity.

At the heart is a powerful liquid-cooled 443cc SOHC 4-stroke engine with Electronic Fuel Injection (EFI) for easy starts in any weather. Its automatic transmission features Hi and Low range, neutral and reverse with engine braking (EBS). Push-Button 2WD/4WD with Front Differential Lock adds enhanced traction when riders need it most.

The ultra-tough chassis is light weight featuring double A-arm front and rear suspension with pre-load adjustable shocks and 7 inches of suspension travel, which translates into rider-friendly handling and a superior ride. Ground clearance is 10.5 inches, which coupled with the 24-inch Maxxis tires on 12-inch rims, providing the rider the confidence to tackle any terrain.

Full-length composite floorboards enhance sure-footed traction while the low seat height increases rider comfort and control.

The SE package adds, painted body panels, aluminum wheels and a 2,500-lb. winch.

2022 ARGO ATV ALL-NEW ARGO XPLORER XR 700

For model year 2022, ARGO made it a priority to diversify its ATV lineup to ensure it offers the right machine for every prospective and existing ARGO customer. These all-new Xplorer XR 700 series are well equipped with standard features not found on other ATVs.

High-quality functional features right from the factory, include premium tires, heavy-duty steel racks, a multifunction digital gauge, Push-Button 2WD/4WD with Front Differential Lock, 2,500-lb. winch and a 2-inch receiver hitch.

Sporting a 695cc liquid-cooled 4-stroke engine with electronic fuel injection (EFI), the 700 is designed to offer the rider more, including an automatic CVT transmission featuring Hi and Low range, neutral, reverse, park and engine braking. The CVT is fully sealed with special venting designed to keep mud and water out. The XR 700 series are shaft-driven and also comes standard with Electronic Power Steering

(EPS), Push-Button 2WD/4WD with Front Differential Lock, full-length skid plate, lockable front fender storage and a center console storage that includes a USB port.

Ensuring rider comfort and safety, the XR 700 operates with independent double A-arm suspension in the front and rear with the addition of a sway bar in the rear to ensure stability when conquering the roughest terrain.

ARGO focused on maximum rider comfort, with emphasis on optimizing ergonomics from the sitting position to placement of the handlebars. Class leading rack capacity, towing capacity, ground clearance and suspension travel make the XR 700 series a great work or trail riding machine.

XR 700LE

Move up to the LE package, the rider gets industry-leading features and qualities, like premium painted body panels in slate grey or flame orange, 26-inch Maxxis Bighorn tires with aluminum rims, Electronic Power Steering (EPS), 2,500-lb. winch and integrated composite handguards.

ARGO XPLORER XRT 570

Back for MY2022, the performance inspired XRT 570 is offered on a 2-up rider chassis in two packages, the base XRT 570 and the XRT 570 LE. Standard on both models is a 561cc liquid-cooled, 4-stroke engine with electronic fuel injection (EFI),

Automatic CVT transmission with engine braking, a park-in-gear option along with hi and low range, neutral and reverse. Push-Button 2WD/4WD with Front Differential Lock and an ARGO exclusive the Push-Button Locking/Unlocking Rear Differential provides easy steering and a tight turning radius on hard pack terrain.

Sporting independent double A-arm suspension and single lever and pedal hydraulic brakes in the front and rear, the XRT 570 capitalizes on operator and rider comfort.

The LE series offers Electronic Power Steering with, rugged front brushguard with 3,000-lb. winch, 26-inch Maxxis all-terrain tires mounted on aluminum wheels, Eyebrow lights and painted body plastics, all luxurious features to enhance the operator’s and passenger’s riding experience.

XRT 1000

ARGO XPLORER XRT 1000 LE

The XRT 1000 LE roams the backwoods as the triumphant 2-up torque beast. With its throaty liquid-cooled V-twin engine cranking out impressive power, this 1000 will put riders in the front of the pack.

Offered in the LE package, the XRT 1000 LE is equipped with premium features to take on the most challenging terrain with ease. This list of features includes Electronic Power Steering with rider selectable minimum and maximum assist, rugged front brushguard with 3,000-lb. winch and 26-inch Maxxis all-terrain tires seated on aluminum wheels.

The XRT 1000 LE model comes outfitted with hand guards, accented eyebrow lights and painted body plastics. The On-Command electronic traction system easily allows the rider to Push-Button 2WD/4WD with Front Differential Lock and an

ARGO exclusive Push-Button Locking/Unlocking Rear Differential providing easy steering and tight turning radius on hard pack terrain.

XC 90

2022 ARGO ALL-NEW ARGO XPLORER XC 90

For model year 2022, ARGO has added a fresh new model to its ATV lineup — the ARGO Xplorer XC 90 youth model ATV. This 89cc fan-cooled 4-stroke engine comes carbureted with an SOHC, electric start and a kickstart back-up option, the XC 90 is authorized for kids 12 years of age and older and comes standard with the durable CVT transmission with F/N/R gear selection.

Outfitted with independent single A-arm suspension with dual drum brakes in the front and swing arm suspension with hydraulic disk brake in the rear.

The XC 90 also comes standard from the factory with an adjustable throttle for speed limiting and tether cord to be used as a remote shut-off switch that can be pulled by an adult to stop the engine.

Engineered to bring tomorrow’s leaders into the wide world of powersports, the XC 90 offers the perfect platform to establish the fundamentals of riding.