Fort Collins Motorsports announces deal to carry Royal Enfield

Fort Collins Motorsports has announced it will be the first dealer in its state north of Denver and one of few statewide to carry Royal Enfield – the only motorcycle company dedicated and focused solely on the middleweight segment.

According to the announcement, Fort Collins Motorsports has a history of adding emerging brands to its product lineup. It was most notably one of the first Colorado-based dealerships to pick up Indian Motorcycle in 2014. Today, Fort Collins Motorsports continues to expand its offerings in the northern Colorado market.

“At Fort Collins Motorsports, we strive to make motorcycling more accessible for all levels of riders,” said Jeff Sroufe, owner of Fort Collins Motorsports. “The Royal Enfield brand is high-quality, yet affordable, and has a vintage style that aligns well with the timeless characteristics and culture of other brands we carry, such as Indian.”

Royal Enfield is one of the newest motorcycle brands in North America, but globally, has been around since 1901. Established in 2015 and located in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, Royal Enfield North America (RENA) was established as the first wholly-owned subsidiary company.

Royal Enfield motorcycles have MSRP’s ranging from $4,999 to $6,749, making it an affordable new motorcycle brand on the market. Fort Collins Motorsports will launch with three Royal Enfield models, including the Himalayan, a small adventure bike, the INT650, a vintage roadster, and the Continental GT 650, a high style, “hipster-Esque” bike.