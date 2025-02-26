EPM Motorsports acquires AcmeCycleChicago.com

Chicago motorcycle repair shop EPM Motorsports recently announced the acquisition of acmecyclechicago.com, a move that it hopes will enhance its online visibility within the Chicago motorcycle repair market. This acquisition follows Acme Cycle Chicago’s closure, which has served the local motorcycle community since 2007. By securing the domain, EPM Motorsports seeks to provide continuity for riders searching for motorcycle repair services while expanding its reach in the competitive Chicago market.

For nearly two decades, Acme Cycle Chicago built a strong community, a recognizable name, and a well-known online presence in the local motorcycle repair space. The now-defunct repair shop also consistently ranked high on search engines for motorcycle repair services, according to EPM’s press release.

While EPM Motorsports has grown steadily since it was opened in 2021 as a reputable Chicago-area motorcycle repair shop, the company also saw the value of securing a domain with established authority. Additionally, EPM believes a strong digital presence is crucial in expanding its reach and attracting new clients.

When EPM Motorsports’ management learned Acme Cycle Chicago was closing its doors, the company quickly purchased the URL. Visitors to the old domain are now redirected to EPM Motorsports’ official site. The landing page provides clear information about the acquisition and directs visitors to relevant resources to ensure a smooth transition.