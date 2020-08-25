16K bikes recalled due to fuel pump flange leak

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration announced that a fuel leak in the presence of an ignition source can increase the risk of a fire, leading to BMW of North America, LLC to enact a recall. The potential number of motorcycles affected is 16,926.

The BMW models and model-year are as follows:

HP2 ENDURO 2006

HP2 MEGA MOTO US 2009

HP2 MEGAMOTO 2007 – 2009

HP2 SPORT 2007 – 2010

K 1300 GT 2009 – 2011

K 1300 S 2009 – 2011

K 1600 GT 2012

K 1600 GTL 2012

K1200 GT 2005 – 2008

K1200 R 2005 – 2008

K1200 R SPORT 2005 – 2008

K1200 S 2005 – 2008

R 1200 GS ADVENTURE 2005

R 1200 R 2009 – 2010

R1200 GS 2005 – 2011

R1200 GS ADVENTURE 2006 – 2011

R1200 HP2 2006 – 2008

R1200 R 2006 – 2008, 2011

R1200 RT 2005 – 2011

R1200 S 2006 – 2008

R1200 ST 2005 – 2008

S1000 RR 2010 – 2011

BMW of North America, LLC (BMW) is recalling certain 2009-2011 K1300 (S, GT), 2010-2011 S1000 RR, 2005-2011 R1200 (GS, GS Adventure, R, RT, S, ST), 2006-2010 HP2 (Enduro, Megamoto, Sport), 2005-2008 K1200 (R, R Sport, S, GT), and 2012 K1600 (GT, GTL) motorcycles that were repaired under recall 13V-617 with the support ring remedy and where the fuel pump was not replaced at a later date. This recall involves the fuel pump, and also the auxiliary fuel pump as applicable. The affected motorcycles have a fuel pump flange that may crack, possibly resulting in a fuel leak while the engine is running.

BMW will notify owners, and dealers will replace the fuel pump(s) with an improved version, free of charge. The recall is expected to begin October 2, 2020. Owners may contact BMW customer service at 1-800-525-7417.