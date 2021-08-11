Polaris issues recall for General models

Polaris is recalling about 1,530 model year 2021 GENERAL 1000, GENERAL 4 1000, GENERAL XP 1000 and GENERAL XP 4 1000 ROVs sold in the U.S. and Canada.

The weld between the brake pedal pivot bracket and the EPS mounting bracket can separate, which can result in a loss of brake function, posing a crash hazard. No incidents or injuries have been reported.

The two or four-seat vehicles were sold in burgundy, gray, graphite, tan, titanium and white, with POLARIS stamped on the front grille and POLARIS and GENERAL printed on the sides of the vehicles. The Vehicle Identification Number (VIN) is located on the left rear vehicle frame below the cargo box.

Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled vehicles and contact a Polaris dealer to schedule a free inspection and if needed, repair. Polaris is notifying dealers and contacting registered owners directly.