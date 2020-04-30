Dealership ends relationship with Harley-Davidson after 45 years

Doerflers’ Harley-Davidson in Hays, Kansas, has lost its Harley-Davidson franchise, according to owners Brian and Deanna Doerfler.

Brian is quoted in the Hays Post: “Currently, there are many challenges within the Powersports market. Franchise requirements for a small-market Harley dealership are no longer financially conducive to a market our size. After months of debate and with a heavy heart, a voluntary buyout from the Harley-Davidson Motor Company has been accepted.”

In a website posting on Wednesday, a headline says “Doerflers’ H-D Says Goodbye to the Harley-Davidson Franchise.”

“Opinions? Concerns? Be heard! Speak with Harley-Davidson Customer Care” with mailing address and phone numbers included for the Motor Co. in Milwaukee.

The dealership also shared the news to its 4,500 followers on Facebook.

As one Facebook commenter writes: “Everyone at Doerflers is so down to earth an easy to talk to. Never to busy to take the time to make sure each an everyone of us felt like we were important an part of the family. Thank You all for the great hospitality that you always showed each an every one of us! You will definitely be missed.”

