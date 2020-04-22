Dealership’s permanent closure due to coronavirus

After closing down its normal operations in keeping with state and federal government stay-at-home requests beginning in March, a Harley-Davidson dealership was forced to lay off some employees and keep only a limited few who were servicing bikes.

Now, Hudson Valley Harley-Davidson in Nanuet, New York, has announced that it is closing permanently.

According to an April 8 Facebook post to its 6,500 followers, the dealership said, “sadly though, due to this rapidly escalating crisis, Hudson Valley Harley-Davidson will be closing its doors for good on April 11, 2020. This was not a decision that was made lightly, for we are extremely passionate about motorcycles and riding.”

The notice goes on to say that sister store Bergen County Harley-Davidson in Rochelle Park, New Jersey, is currently open for limited business operations. It’s honoring all Hudson Valley H-D extended service plans, warranty work, gift cards and such.

“We’ve been family owned and operated since our inception in 1975 and have been proud Americans always. Our hearts go out to all those across the globe who’ve lost loved ones during this very sad time. We wish you and yours well, always.

“Love and gratitude,

"The DiGennaro Family”

The dealership’s Facebook post has been shared 109 times, with 59 comments.