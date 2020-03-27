Dealership launches Can-Am 3-wheel lease program

A new program offering motorcycle and Can-Am enthusiasts the opportunity to lease a three-wheel motorcycle with a flexible payment option has been launched by Seminole PowerSports in Sanford, Florida.

Seminole’s “Can-Am On-Road Exclusive Leasing Program” allows participants to take advantage of promotional lease cash, a waived security deposit, guaranteed asset protection and lower lease payments when compared to similar-term finance payments.

“We are excited to bring this new program to our customers,” said owner and general manager Kirby Mullins. “It’s a great opportunity for those who have considered a Can-Am and want to give a 3-wheel bike a try before making the full investment in purchasing one. Customers are only paying for the portion of the vehicle’s value used during the lease term so we can offer low lease payment plans. We offer extended coverage on the standard manufacturer warranty and at the end of the lease we offer three options including vehicle purchase.”

At the end of each lease, Seminole PowerSports offers lessees the option to lease a new bike, purchase the bike they have leased or return their lease with no renewal option. When lessees decide to purchase their lease they will pay the price that was already guaranteed at the start of their lease. In the event a lessee wants to lease an entirely new unit, they will have the option to lease a newer 3-wheel Can-Am motorcycle.

Mullins added, “Our lease program is very flexible. We offer 24-, 36- and 48-month terms. This allows people to upgrade to the newest model more often. We also offer mileage options, one can choose between a 3,000 and 6,000 mileage option. Excess mileage over the contracted allowance will be waived up to $500 for Can-Am Ryker leases and up to $1,000 on all Can-Am F3 and RT leases. For those folks that want to customize their lease vehicle we offer genuine BRP accessories as well. This is really a great program and we are excited to offer it to our customers.”