In this episode of Power Hour, Madelyn talks to Nate Stickney of RiderMarket, who acquired his first dealership in 2014 and now owns three locations in Florida. Driven by a passion for improvement and growth, Stickney shares the changes he has made to boost the success of his teams and his dealerships.

After relocating from Michigan to Orlando, Florida, he was hired at a dealership and transitioned through roles in the parts, sales, service, and finance departments before becoming the general manager. In 2014, he had the opportunity to buy Sky Powersports Sanford, located thirty minutes outside of Orlando.

In 2024, Stickney acquired his third location, Indian Motorcycle Orlando and Ducati Orlando, under the same roof as RiderMarket.

“You’ve got year-round riding, a dense population, a melting pot of different cultures and people from all walks of life,” Stickney says about Orlando. “I’ve been able to take advantage of it and grow a family and a business.”

While many dealers struggle to hire and retain staff, Stickney says he is an exception. “When you can build a dynamic dealership, a strong team, and a positive culture, and constantly invest in your facility, you actually attract a lot of talent,” he shares.

Stickney wants all departments to work together, so he looks for leaders who can collaborate and work with others when hiring. “I’m really looking for leaders that can be forward thinking and think outside the box,” he says. “We’ve created a unique dealership, and you need to have unique people inside of it coming up with ideas and driving the business.”