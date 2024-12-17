Harley-Davidson of Rock Hill acquired by Baker VTwin2

Cox’s Harley-Davidson of Rock Hill, South Carolina, was recently purchased by Carson Baker, owner of Baker VTwin2. The dealership was formerly owned and operated by the Cox family since 2004. New ownership has deemed the store Dog House Harley-Davidson, and it will operate out of the same facility, built by the Cox family in 2006.

Rock Hill’s former dealer principal, Jan Cox, states that her decision to sell was based upon her impending retirement. “We had a strong run catering to riders from York County, Charlotte, Greenville, Myrtle Beach and beyond,” she says. “It is our hope that the new owner will be welcomed as they continue this service. It is with humble gratitude that we wish the best to our customers, the community and our staff members. The loyalty and dedication you gave us was abundant and appreciated. We look forward to what the future holds for our Asheboro location.”

The Asheboro, North Carolina, store is operated by Stephen Cox, third-generation owner of Cox’s Harley-Davidson. “Three generations of business ownership is hard to find these days,” Cox says. “Unmatched customer loyalty and a team who works with dignity and embraces both the Cox brand and Harley-Davidson, well, that’s pretty special. It has always been that way.”

Cox’s, in its seventh decade, is the longest running family-owned Harley-Davidson dealership in North Carolina. In 1961, founder Recil Cox was a motorcycle enthusiast who worked in a textile mill when he opened the original location on Crestview Church Road in Asheboro. Until the new business could produce enough to support Cox, he continued as a textile equipment mechanic and opened the dealership each day after returning home from the mill.