MTRSPT1 now available on MotoAmerica YouTube channel

MotoAmerica is partnering with MTRSPT1, the 24/7 live-streaming network that delivers motorsports entertainment, including the MotoAmerica Championship, to bring its 24-hour live stream to MotoAmerica’s YouTube channel during the off-season.

MTRSPT1’s live stream includes motorsports entertainment from the world of racing on both two- and four-wheels, including i-Racing, and modalities on the water and in the air. MTRSPT1 also airs garage shows and build shows regularly.

“Adding MTRSPT1 to our YouTube channel is the perfect complement to our MotoAmerica racing content, ‘Pressure to Rise,’ and other programming we have on the channel,” says Chuck Aksland, COO of MotoAmerica. “MTRSPT1 offers around-the-clock access to all forms of racing, making it a valuable addition for racing enthusiasts.”

MTRSPT1 is a true destination for motorsports enthusiasts, reaching over 9.2 million U.S. households with over-the-air broadcasts and 300 million TVs, devices and apps in more than 200 countries via FAST (Free Add Supported TV). The network broadcasts 300-plus live races annually and nearly 3,000 hours of motorsports content featuring over 60 different racing series. MTRSPT1 is accessible on platforms such as LG Channels, Hisense/VIDAA Channels, TCL Live+, Telus and others, as well as Over-The-Air local broadcast station distribution in 63 U.S. markets.

“We’re excited to partner with MotoAmerica and bring their passionate fanbase even more racing action during the off-season,” says John Duff, COO of MTRSPT1. “This collaboration allows us to expand the reach of MTRSPT1’s diverse motorsports coverage and introduce new audiences to the excitement of live racing from around the globe. We believe this is a winning combination that will benefit both organizations and motorsports enthusiasts alike.”

MTRSPT1’s full schedule of programming can be found on the MTRSPT1 website.