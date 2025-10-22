Krämer opens preorders of APX-350 MA following Talent Cup debut

Following its inaugural year competing at the 2025 MotoAmerica Talent Cup, Krämer Motorcycles USA announced the opening of preorders for the race-ready APX-350 MA.

Powered by Krämer Motorcycles APX-350 MA machines, the Parts Unlimited Talent Cup championship prepares North American racers ages 14-21 with the desire and talent to compete on the world stage of MotoGP.

APX-350 MA

The limited-production APX-350 MA is purpose-built for the MotoAmerica Talent Cup, delivering race-ready performance, spec chassis, and a components package engineered for consistency, performance, and rider development, and every machine is tuned to the same benchmark.

“We’re really proud of what all the teams have accomplished this year,” says Joe Karvonen, owner of Krämer Motorcycles USA. “The Talent Cup has proven to be a great program for developing young riders as they improve their skills and move up in the ranks.”

The competition-use-only bike has an MSRP of $28,995. To ensure guaranteed spring 2026 delivery, orders must be placed by Nov. 15. For more information on the Krämer APX-350 MA or to place a preorder, visit www.kramermotorcyclesusa.com or contact purchase@kramermotorcyclesusa.com