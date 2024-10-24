Harley-Davidson Motor Company and Windy City Motorcycle Company, operators of Harley-Davidson Dealerships in the Milwaukee market, have announced an upcoming seasonal change within the Harley-Davidson Dealer network.

West Bend Harley-Davidson will be seasonally closed for motorcycle, parts, and merchandise sales on November 2, 2024. The West Bend store will re-open as a full-line dealership in the Spring, on Tuesday, April 1, 2025. Over the winter months, loyal customers of West Bend Harley-Davidson will have Windy City’s nearby Milwaukee Harley-Davidson dealership available to serve them, located less than a half hour away at 11310 W Silver Spring Rd, Milwaukee, WI 53225.

West Bend Harley-Davidson will be seasonally closed for motorcycle, parts, and merchandise sales on November 2, 2024, and re-open Tuesday, April 1, 2025. Photo courtesy of West Bend Harley-Davidson, Facebook

These changes will not affect customers who currently have a motorcycle in for service at the West Bend location. All current in-progress service work will be completed at the store to which it was delivered, and the units will be returned to customers from that same store.

“The marketplace continues to change, and with that, so must our company so that we can best serve our customers and our employees,” says Dave Cotteleer, CEO of Windy City Motorcycle Company. “These moves allow us to position Windy City Motorcycle Company for future growth, to deliver great customer experiences, to serve our loyal riders in the Milwaukee area, and to support our growing online presence.”