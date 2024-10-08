Husqvarna Mobility unveils Vitpilen 801

Husqvarna Mobility reveals its Vitpilen 801 which features a balanced chassis, distinctive Bi-LED projector lens headlight, and roadster-inspired aesthetics. The model, available in two color options, offers a compact and powerful parallel-twin engine that delivers exceptional torque to the rear wheel.

At the heart of the new Vitpilen 801 is the DOHC, 799cc parallel-twin engine, weighing 114 pounds without oil. Its compact build and light weight underline the performance of the engine, which features active crankcase evacuation and a semi-dry sump lubrication system to create long service intervals of 9320 miles.

Husqvarna’s Vitpilen 801 is available in two colors and features a balanced chassis, distinctive Bi-LED projector lens headlight and roadster-inspired aesthetics. Photos courtesy of Husqvarna

Multiple state-of-the-art electronic rider aids add additional layers of customization to the Vitpilen 801. A choice of four ride modes alters the engine performance, with Street, Sport and Rain as pre-set and the customizable Dynamic mode. With Easy Shift, cornering ABS, and cornering MTC, the street riding experience is exceptional in all conditions.

With the engine acting as a stressed member of the chromium-molybdenum steel frame, overall weight is kept to a minimum, resulting in an agile, yet stable feeling on the roads. Enhancing the connection between the Vitpilen 801 and the asphalt, easily adjustable WP APEX suspension offers 140 mm of fork travel and 150 mm of shock travel, in addition to the cast alloy 17-inch wheels that are fitted with Michelin Road 6 tires for the highest levels of grip.

Completing the premium build of the new Vitpilen 801 is an extensive list of components and technical hardware. For highly effective stopping power, a J.Juan brake system with Bosch ABS delivers confidence-inspiring braking performance. Providing maximum stability is the Power Assist Slipper Clutch (PASC), which also maximizes traction under hard acceleration.

A 5-inch TFT dashboard, featuring an optically bonded mineral glass display to prevent glare, is conveniently positioned in front of the handlebars. Once the rider has downloaded the Ride Husqvarna Motorcycles app onto their smartphone and connected it to the machine’s Connectivity Unit, Turn-by-Turn navigation is available, along with the option to control telephone calls and music selection.

The 2025 Vitpilen 801 offers Street, Sport and Rain pre-set riding modes and a customizable Dynamic mode.

Technical highlights:

New Bi-LED projector lens headlight with a separate light ring provides a unique and progressive identity

Chromium-molybdenum steel frame with engine as a stressed member

799cc parallel-twin engine weighing just 114lb (52kg) without oil

Adjustable WP APEX suspension provides exceptional comfort and performance on flowing roads and through narrow urban environments

Four selectable ride modes (Street, Rain, Sport, Dynamic optional)

Cornering-sensitive Traction Control (allows for 10 levels of adjustable rear wheel slip in optional Dynamic mode)

Cutting-edge cornering ABS with switchable Supermoto mode (in the optional Dynamic ride mode)

Ride-by-wire throttle with adjustable throttle response

Optional Easy Shift function

Standard Connectivity Unit provides TbT+ navigation, telephone call-in/out, and music selection functionality from the rider’s smartphone

Hazard Warning system with integrated handlebar switch

Extensive range of Technical Accessories available

The 2025 Svartpilen 801 will begin arriving in November while the all-new Vitpilen 801 will be available from December onwards.