Former road racer adds Triumph to Ohio dealership

In Cincinnati, Ohio, Les Moscariello runs a powersports dealership known for its exceptional service department and newly added line of Triumph Motorcycles. Moscariello is a Navy veteran and lifelong motorcycle enthusiast. He opened The Powersports Store in 2017 with the goal of providing quality service, an aspect he felt was lacking in the industry.

Moscariello’s love for motorcycles started at an early age. “Oddly enough, growing up as a kid, I was never allowed to have one,” he laughs. Immediately after high school, he joined the Navy and bought a 1990 Yamaha FZR 600. A few weeks later, he rode his bike from Southern Florida to his station in California. “Back then, there was no internet, no cell phones, none of that… No GPS, no credit card. Just maps and cash,” he says.

After serving in the Navy, Les Moscariello worked in the motorcycle industry and in 2017, he opened his own dealership. Photos courtesy of The Powersports Store

In 1992, he began road racing where he was stationed in Hawaii, and in 1995, after serving in the Navy, he continued to focus on racing. In 1996, he worked for AGV America as a race supporter specialist and in product design and development. “I was the guy they sent to AMA pro races to take care of Mat Mladin, The Bostrom Brothers, Kurtis Roberts, Jason Pridmore, Steve Crevier… I would have done that job for free,” he laughs.

He later worked with another Italian helmet importer, started an F&I company with a partner, then managed parts departments for a dealer group in North Carolina. Almost eight years ago, he opened his dealership in Cincinnati with the support of his wife, Olga.

Along with his knowledge from working at dealerships, for importers and distributors, running an F&I business, and being a racer himself, he also has a mechanical background because he would work on his own bikes.

Service first

From the beginning, Moscariello knew he wanted his dealership to be known for service above all else. “Working on the race bike side of things, working in that part of the industry, it has to be right,” he says. “You’re pushing the limits of yourself and your machine, and if you’re not doing things right, it’s going to go bad for you.”

The Powersports Store opened as a preowned dealership, so he wanted his business to be known for its good work in service and grow through this department. The dealership began to earn a good reputation, often earning the business of customers who were dissatisfied with their experiences elsewhere.

Taking on Triumph

Before taking on Triumph, Moscariello had his sights set on Ducati. He had even raced a Ducati in the Daytona 200. But after years of back-and-forth with the brand, Ducati partnered with a different dealership. Though initially disappointed, Moscariello remained optimistic.

Triumph became available in the Cincinnati area, and after studying its lineup, Moscariello believed it was a perfect fit for his store. “I love the premium quality of the brand,” he says.

He and his son AJ, who also works at the dealership, spoke with the Triumph dealer development team at the dealership, then met with the company at AIMExpo. Moscariello also visited the Triumph headquarters in Atlanta.

“We got to learn a lot about the company,” he says. “We met everybody at every department and found that it’s a family-owned business as well. The Bloor family in the U.K. own it. But the way the headquarters is run here in the States, as well as in England, is very much like a family business. I met and spoke with the people who run each department. If I have issues, I reach out to them directly… With Triumph, I genuinely felt like they care about our success.”

In March, The Powersports Store officially became a Triumph dealer. He says one of the biggest challenges following the approval was waiting for products. “It takes a couple of months for an OEM to get you in their system,” he says. “We got our first bikes the last week of April.”

“We had to completely change our whole store,” he adds. The layout of the 8,000 square foot dealership was changed, and half of the store was gutted to install new flooring and make space for a dedicated Triumph showroom and lounge area. “It was a challenge rearranging the store,” he says. “We completely redid the showroom while remaining open normal hours.”

The Powersports Store became a Triumph dealer in March, 2024. To meet Triumph’s requirements, new flooring was installed in the dealership, along with a dedicated Triumph showroom space and lounge area.

Moscariello says he is proud that The Powersports Store tied for third in its region out of 15 dealers despite receiving Triumph motorcycles mid-quarter.

Adjusting and accommodating

“We are truly a family-owned business,” he says. He runs the business with his wife, who is mainly involved in big-decision making. Their son AJ, who is 19, also works at the dealership along with three other employees.

“Everybody here rides,” Moscariello says. “Three of the five of us still ride on the racetrack. And the other two probably will before the year is over.”

Recently, the dealership changed its hours to accommodate an employee’s needs and the dealership’s needs. “We’re going to start being open on Sundays, but only for sales, because Zach, he and his wife just had a baby,” Moscariello says. “So, we’re working around each other’s schedules… We get it. He’s very important to us, and I’m sure he sees it the same way.”

While The Powersports Store employees may not all be family, “We operate like a family,” he says. “For us, we don’t come from money, we don’t come from wealth, we’re just passionate about doing it and making it work. We’re seven and a half years in and we’re lucky enough to pick up Triumph this year, and that’s going to be what really helps us moving forward.”

Moscariello runs the dealership with the support of his wife, Olga, who he met while serving in the Navy.

Moscariello says the support of his wife has helped him live his passion. “The tenacity and the unwillingness to quit and the passion is what keeps [the business] going,” he says. As the dealership continues to grow, he remains focused on maintaining the quality of service the dealership has become known for, and he is excited about the future with Triumph Motorcycles.

“[Triumph] has done everything they can to help us be successful,” he says.