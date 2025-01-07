Maddie’s Motor Sports, LLC, a powersports dealership group in New York State, has purchased Ithaca Recreation Sports, Inc. of Newfield, New York.

Graham Marcus, vice president of Maddie’s Motor Sports, is pictured with his family. Photo courtesy of Maddie’s Motor Sports

“Ithaca Recreation is highly regarded as one of the oldest and most well-known powersports dealerships in the Finger Lakes region,” says Graham Marcus, vice president of Maddie’s Motor Sports. “They helped pioneer many local hare-scramble races and were part of the founding group that created what is now known as the New York Offroad Association, or NYOA. Their dedication to the powersports industry has helped them build a strong base of loyal customers over the past 30-plus years in the area.

“We are also excited to grow our presence in Western New York,” he continues. “This will be our sixth rooftop in the Western New York market. This acquisition will grow the total dealership group to six total locations, including our sister store Empire Powersports in Phoenix, New York, while offering 15 individual OEM lines and dozens of parts and accessory lines throughout our network.”

The Ithaca Recreation team has worked to build a successful business over the past few decades, and their hard work shows in their dedicated staff and loyal customer base. The dealership has become the place to purchase Sea-Doo watercraft in the area. The acquisition of Ithaca Recreation Sports was finalized on December 26, 2024, and after a reset of the dealership, it reopens to the public today, January 7. Five additional people have been hired and the company has retainined all dealership staff.