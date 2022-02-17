Dealership’s 40 Under 40 LinkedIn post generates over 100 likes

Don’t forget to get those 2022 PSB 40 Under 40 Dealer nominations submitted. The inaugural 2021 class is setting the social media bar high, with Maddie’s Motor Sports providing some promotional efforts for winner Mary Marcus, co-owner and general manager at the dealership with three locations east of Buffalo, New York.

The dealership’s LinkedIn below provides a photo of Marcus and her 40 Under 40 certificate. More than 100 people have liked the photo. It included the following post: “Recently the president of the company received the 40 Under 40 Award presented by Powersports Business Magazine. This is a national award honoring the 40 best powersports business leaders under the age of 40. We are honored by the award but not surprised, Mary is a great leader and we are all excited for her recognition. #psb40under40 #powersportsbusiness #maddies

Nominate your favorite 2022 40 Under 40 Dealer candidate below.

Are you posting often enough to your dealership's LinkedIn? Don't have one? Oh, don't tell us that! Start one before March 1 and tout your peeps!