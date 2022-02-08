2022 40 Under 40 Dealers nomination form awaits your engagement

If we're a week into February, it must be time to start getting your ducks in a row for the 2022 Powersports Business 40 Under 40 Dealers.

Submit a nomination for the 2022 Powersports Business 40 Under 40 Dealers program below.

The powersports industry is home to many bright, successful leaders who seldom receive recognition for their hard work and achievements. Powersports Business magazine aims to change that again in Year 2 of the Powersports Business 40 Under 40 Dealers program that celebrates young trailblazers and innovators at the dealership level.

Nominations for the 40 Under 40 Dealers program are now open. Nominees can be from any powersports dealership in the U.S. and must be under 40 years of age as of Jan. 1, 2022. Nominators can be from any company or organization doing business in the powersports industry — dealership owners/operators/staff, manufacturer and distributor sales reps, staff, etc. — and self-nominations are welcome.

“We’re excited to bring the 40 Under 40 Dealers into it second year in 2022,” said Powersports Business content director Dave McMahon. “We received tremendous support and feedback from the inaugural year of the program. As always, we'll be aiming to take the program onward and upward in Year 2. We all know of exactly the type of dealership owners or staff that would be a good match for our 40 Under 40 Dealers list, and we can't wait to start selecting from among the nominations."

Like we did for the 2021 Class of 40 Under 40 Dealers in Atlanta, the 2022 class will be celebrated and honored at the Powersports Business Accelerate Conference. The 2nd annual Accelerate Conference will be at the Caribe Royale Resort in Orlando, Nov. 14-16, 2022.

After nominations have been collected, the Powersports Business editorial team will read all submissions, selecting the finalists based upon their accomplishments and contributions to the industry, while also considering how their dedication and innovative ideas can move the industry forward in the future.

The 40 Under 40 Dealers will be revealed and celebrated during the Powersports Business Honors night at the 2022 Powersports Business Accelerate Conference Nov. 14-16 at the Caribe Royale Resort in Orlando. They will also be featured in the print magazine as well on various PSB social media channels.

Deadline for nominations is June 1, 2022.

Questions? Send an email to dmcmahon@powersportsbusiness.com and include “PSB 40 Under 40” in the subject line.

Advertisement