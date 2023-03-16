New York dealer group acquires fifth location

Maddie’s Motor Sports, LLC, a dealership group in New York State, has entered into a definitive agreement to acquire certain assets of Appolson Performance, Inc. of Hamburg, New York.

"Appolson Performance is highly regarded as one of the best and well known powersports dealerships in the south towns of Buffalo," said Graham Marcus, vice president of Maddie's. "Their dedication to our industry and focus on customer experience has helped them build a strong base of loyal clients over the past 25 plus years in the Buffalo area. We are also excited to grow our presence in Western New York. This will be our first rooftop in the Buffalo market.”

He continued, “This acquisition will grow the total dealership group to five total locations, including our other recent add-on of our sister store Empire Powersports in Phoenix, New York, while offering 15 individual OEM lines and dozens of parts and accessory lines throughout our network.”

The Appolson family has worked hard over the past few decades to build a successful business, which is reflected in their dedicated staff and loyal customer base. Appolson is one of the most well-known Polaris dealers in the area and is consistently a reliable dealership, delivering tremendous customer experience for years.

The purchase of Appolson’s Performance Center should be completed later this spring pending OEM approvals from Yamaha and Polaris. Maddie’s will also add Indian Motorcycle and Slingshot brands to the dealership. Maddie’s will be retaining all the full-time staff of Appolson’s. Once the acquisition is completed, Maddie’s Motor Sports will operate Tuesday – Saturday at the Southwestern Blvd. location in Hamburg.