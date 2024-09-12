BRP celebrates its Dealers of the Year winners

Club BRP 2025 was recently held in Anaheim, California, gathering dealers and distributors from 72 countries and about 1,700 powersports and marine partners. During this annual event, BRP revealed its 2025 global product news from the Can-Am, Sea-Doo, Alumacraft, and Manitou brands, and its network of dealers and distributors met with BRP experts in the showroom and during presentations and business seminars. BRP also recognized its dealer and distributor network in the U.S., Canada, Latin America region, and Asia-Pacific region that carry the Can-Am or Sea-Doo lineup.

While in Anaheim, BRP recognized its dealer network through its annual Dealers of the Year awards. Dealers are recognized for outstanding achievements in how they run their businesses and serve customers, their local market share performance, and overall retail success. For North America, BRP was pleased to announce the following as its 2024 Dealers of the Year for Can-Am and Sea-Doo:

Can-Am ATVs and SSVs National Dealer of the Year – Canada: Lockhart’s Odyssey from Cortland, Ontario

National Dealer of the Year – U.S.: Jones Powersports from Durant, Oklahoma

Can-Am Three-Wheel Vehicle National Dealer of the Year – Canada: Performance NC – Trois-Rivières from Trois-Rivières, Quebec

National Dealer of the Year – U.S.: Flat Out Motorsports from Indianapolis, Indiana

Sea-Doo PWC and Pontoon National Dealer of the Year – Canada: Quinns Marina from Pefferlaw, Ontario

National Dealer of the Year – U.S.: HK Powersports of Laconia from Laconia, New Hampshire Canada’s Performance NC wins the Can-Am Three-Wheel Vehicle Dealer of the Year award. Flat Out Motorsports of the U.S. wins the Can-Am Three-Wheel Vehicle Dealer of the Year award. Canada’s Lockhart’s Odyssey wins the Can-Am ATVs and SSVs Dealer of the Year award. Jones Powersports of the U.S. wins the Can-Am ATVs and SSVs Dealer of the Year award. Canada’s Quinns Marina wins the Sea-Doo PWC and Pontoon Dealer of the Year award. HK Powersports of the U.S. wins the Sea-Doo PWC and Pontoon Dealer of the Year award.

BRP’s dealer of the year winner in the U.S. for Can-Am ATV and Side-by-Side is TJ Bishop, representing Jones Powersports in Durant, Oklahoma. Because of his team’s efforts over the last year, not only in retail, but also in how they work together to effectively serve their customers, Jones is now the largest off-road dealer in the world for Can-Am.

“Customers come into our store asking for Can-Am, and we’re happy to show them why it’s a fantastic option for them,” Bishop said. “I’d like to share this honor with my entire team back at Jones. Everyone – from sales, to finance, to parts and service – has worked so hard to earn this distinction. I’m very proud of this accomplishment.”

BRP’s David Baker, vice-president, general manager, Powersports North America, said, “What’s amazing is that 50 percent of our Can-Am ATV and Side-By-Side network had their highest retail season ever. And then, to be able to recognize Jones Powersports as our largest off-road dealer not only in America but also in the world is absolutely incredible.”

BRP’s Jeff Proctor, vice-president, general manager, Marine North America, said, “Recognizing our hardworking dealer network each year is one of my favorite things. Our dealers are key to our success, and I want to thank them for their dedication to our brands.”

In addition to dealers in Canada and the U.S., BRP gave 14 awards to dealers and distributors in the Latin America and Asia-Pacific regions that represented best-in-class performance in retail and market share.

Special commemorative Can-Am Pulse and Origin dealer giveaway

For Club BRP 2025, BRP made two electric motorcycles – one Can-Am Pulse and one Can-Am Origin – with serial number 50 to commemorate the 50th anniversary of Can-Am in 2023. Dealers who attended the celebration event on the last night of Club BRP could enter to win one of these motorcycles.

The winner of the Can-Am Pulse was Rick Heidebrink from Jaycox Powersports with stores in Worthington, Minnesota and Lake Park, Iowa in the U.S., and the winner of the Can-Am Origin was Jona Ahlqvist from Motorbiten i Falun AB in Falun, Sweden.

Heidbbrink said, “This was a huge surprise! I still can’t believe it. I have been an avid motorcycle rider for over 40 years, and I can’t wait to give the new Can-Am Pulse a rip! What a highlight to a great Club.”