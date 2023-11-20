Michigan and Wisconsin dealer broadens reach in Minnesota

Moose Lake Implement & Sport of Moose Lake, Minnesota, has been acquired by Northland Lawn, Sport & Equipment. The dealership, formerly owned by James and Andrew Gassert, has been family-owned and operated since 1941 and provides powersports and outdoor equipment including John Deere, Can-am, Honda, Polaris, Ski-doo, Stihl, Toro, and others.

Moose Lake Implement & Sport is dedicated to supporting its local schools and community, supporting Ducks Unlimited, Pheasants Forever, Quality Deer Management Association (QDMA), Ruffed Grouse Society, and Rocky Mountain Elk Foundation, and is a member of the Minnesota United Snowmobilers Association, All-Terrain Vehicle Association of Minnesota, Minnesota Deer Hunters Association, and the Evergreen PAC (Pine, Aitkin, and Carlton) ATV Club.

Moose Lake Implement & Sport of Minnesota carries powersports and outdoor equipment including John Deere, Can-am, Honda, Polaris, Ski-doo, Stihl, Toro, and others. Photo courtesy of Moose Lake Implement & Sport

“The sale of our business was well-planned thanks to Courtney Bernhard and Performance Brokerage Services,” Andrew Gassert says. “Their expertise made the entire process smoother, and we knew what to expect at every stage. Courtney found a buyer with similar principles that will continue to serve our customers well.”

“I truly appreciate being able to represent the Gassert family in the sale of their powersports dealership,” Bernhard says. “Andrew Gassert was engaged and very diligent throughout the entire process, which helped make it a very smooth transaction. The buyers were equally amazing to work with and I couldn’t have asked for a better group all around to continue the legacy of Moose Lake Implement & Sport.”

Northland Lawn, Sport & Equipment has six dealership locations across Michigan, Wisconsin, and Minnesota. The family-owned and operated business specializes in tractors, farm implements, lawn care equipment, riding lawnmowers, commercial worksite equipment, ATV’s and XUV’s.

Michael Lafontaine of Northland Lawn, Sport & Equipment shares, “Having completed a half dozen acquisitions over the past ten years, working with Courtney and Performance Brokerage Services made our most recent acquisition the smoothest yet. She understood the nuances of working with multiple manufacturers and helped guide the parties through the twists and turns of a typical transaction. We look forward to working with Courtney on future deals and would highly recommend her to buyers and sellers alike.”

Moose Lake Implement & Sport will be renamed Northland Lawn, Sport & Equipment and will remain at 504 Industrial Road in Moose Lake, Minnesota.