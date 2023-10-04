UBCO partners with Shane Dorian to unveil the Hunt Edition bike

UBCO has launched the limited run of its 2X2 Hunt Edition bikes in collaboration with hunter and pro surfer Shane Dorian. The Hunt Edition focuses on utility and function for sportspeople at all levels.

New Zealand designed, the bikes are built to handle any terrain, from mud to sand, steep inclines, and dirt tracks. Importantly, the bikes are whisper quiet and carry no spark flash, which makes accessing isolated areas with minimal disturbance to wildlife easy with reduced fire risk. With the latest performance features of the classic UBCO 2X2, the Hunt Edition comes outfitted to carry more with the addition of cargo decks, molle panels and a carry capacity 335 pounds.

UBCO has launched the limited run of its 2X2 Hunt Edition bikes in collaboration with hunter and pro surfer Shane Dorian. Photo courtesy of UBCO

Shane Dorian, who has been involved in the bike’s design from the beginning says, “The UBCO Hunt Edition is a hunter’s dream bike. With a 75-mile range, AWD, and full suspension, it can get me everywhere I need to hunt with only the twist of a throttle. The 335 pound weight capacity allows me to extend my hunts and bring home more meat. The experience of using a silent, electric AWD vehicle to hunt, especially one as tough as the UBCO is unbeatable.”

Features:

Peak Design Phone Mount

Molle Panels for extra storage

Barebones Living Japanese Nata Tool

waterproof center carry all

UBCO front and rear cargo decks

Giant Loop Proghorn straps

free three month OnX Hunt Elite membership

“We want to make adventure more accessible,” says Phill Harrison, SVP of marketing and corporate development of UBCO. “Here we combine the durability UBCO is known for with increased functionality for hunters. The idea of this bike is to help bridge the gap between utility and recreation, providing a tool for hunters to get where they need to, using a lighter and more agile form factor, while still being able to pack out effectively. We know more and more people are interested in gathering their own food in sustainable and ethical ways, and we hope this bike can help fuel this movement”.

UBCO’s AWD bikes and batteries are designed in New Zealand and assembled in the USA. The company provides test rides for anyone looking for a hands-on experience, connecting customers with their nearest dealer, office or upcoming event. From Oct. 1, customers can purchase the UBCO Hunt Edition from $6,499 including tax via UBCO’s website or any UBCO dealer with a range of finance options available.