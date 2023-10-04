AMA expands government relations staff

The AMA continues to restructure its Government Relations Department with the addition of Shayna Fritz as the eastern states representative.

Fritz joins Government Relations Director Nick Haris, Washington Representative Zach Farmer and Central States Representative Nick Sands in their mission to safeguard the rights of motorcyclists across the country.

“We have taken another major leap forward in our government relations efforts with the addition of Shayna,” Haris says. “Her expertise in the legislative field will mesh perfectly with our mission to ensure the rights of motorcyclists are protected across the nation.”

Fritz, a native of Wauconda, Illinois, attended Ohio State University in Columbus, Ohio, where she completed her bachelor’s degree in political science in 2017. As the eastern states representative, her primary focus will be on protecting the rights of motorcyclists across the East at the state and local levels of government.

In her new role, Fritz looks forward to working closely with and advocating on their behalf in order to effectively serve their legislative needs.

“My goal as an eastern states representative for the AMA is to continue amplifying the voices of motorcycle enthusiasts throughout the country,” Fritz says, “whether through helping them with best practices for engaging with state legislatures or advocating for or against policy initiatives.”

The AMA continues to look for the right candidates to expand its government relations capabilities on behalf of its members, particularly at the grassroots level. Interested applicants with backgrounds in advocacy, communications or government are encouraged to inquire at jobs@ama-cycle.org.