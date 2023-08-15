Redding Harley-Davidson of California acquired by auto group

Rami Yanni of Wise Auto Group and Wise Riders has acquired Redding Harley-Davidson from the Wright Family. Redding Harley-Davidson, established in 1977 by David and Robyn Wright, has been family-owned and operated for 46 years. In 2012, David and Robyn’s son, Ernie, and his wife, Jesica, joined as co-owners to continue their family’s legacy.

After over four decades of ownership, the Wright family has decided to retire and hit the open road with their riding community.

“Using Performance Brokerage Services was an absolute treat. George Chaconas and Courtney Bernhard were extremely professional and kept us informed throughout the entire process,” says David Wright. “The sale of our business was smooth and we were able to contact Courtney anytime with questions or concerns. She was quick to respond and had an understanding of the emotions we felt selling our family business after 46 years. We would highly recommend Courtney and Performance Brokerage Services for the sale of your dealership.”

Rami Yanni is a seasoned automotive dealer and Harley-Davidson rider and enthusiast. This acquisition brings Wise Auto Group’s total to seven Harley-Davidson dealerships in California and Nevada.

“It’s hard to believe it’s been over seven years since George Chaconas of Performance Brokerage Services introduced me to my first Harley-Davidson dealership,” Yanni says. “We are now on our fifth buy-sell. It was very exciting and awesome to work with George again and his partner, Courtney Bernhard, on our latest acquisition of Redding Harley-Davidson in Redding, California.”

The dealership will remain at its current location at 1268 Twin View Boulevard in Redding, California and will be renamed Shasta Harley-Davidson.

The Wright Family was represented by Halbert Rasmussen of Scali Rasmussen, PC in Los Angeles, California. Rami Yanni was represented by Brady Dean McLeod of Miles McLeod, APLC in Sacramento, California.

“I appreciate the Wright Family, David, Jesica, and Ernie for trusting me to guide them through the sale of their Harley-Davidson dealership after 46 years,” Bernhard says. “Digesting the numbers and going through the process is only a small part of the transaction, while preparing for the rollercoaster of emotions when closing the chapter after four and a half decades can be overwhelming. I hope they can now enjoy the open roads on their bikes with the customers and friends they have built along the way. I wish Rami Yanni and his team continued success as they add to their successful group of dealerships.”

