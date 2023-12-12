NPDA: Succession planning webinar set for Jan. 11

The National Powersports Dealer Association (NPDA) will host a webinar, “Planning for Powersports Exit & Succession in Today’s Environment,” on Thursday, Jan. 11, at 2 pm ET.

Whether you are considering a third-party sale, internal transition to a family member, or passing the reins to a key employee – now or in the future – this panel of experts will provide actionable strategies to ensure your dealership’s transition is thoughtful, graceful and tax efficient.

Consider these questions:

Is now the time for succession, considering dealership values may be down?

How can I step away financially secure?

What can I do proactively to minimize taxes as I plan for an exit or transition?

Equip yourself with the knowledge and tools needed to navigate your exit and succession plan and maximize the proceeds of your life’s work.

Speakers will be Brad Stanek and Paulina Matel from the Stanek Group at Morgan Stanley, along with George Chaconas and Courtney Bernhard with Performance Brokerage Services.

To register for this free webinar, visit NPDA’s sign-up page.