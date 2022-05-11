Accelerate Conference adds Performance Brokerage Services as Silver sponsor

Getting into buying or selling mode when it comes to your dealership? You’ll want to get to know Performance Brokerage Services, the dealership brokerage firm that has signed on as a Silver-level sponsor of the 2022 Powersports Business Accelerate Conference in Orlando.

Being held Nov. 14-16 at the Caribe Royale Resort, the conference will bring together dealership owners, staff and industry members for 2.5 days of education, networking and business building.

George C. Chaconas and Courtney A. Bernhard of Performance Brokerage Services

“Performance Brokerage Services Powersports Division is excited to be a sponsor at Accelerate 2022,” said Courtney A. Bernhard, Southeast Region Automotive Division, National Harley-Davidson & Powersports Division or Performance Brokerage Services, Inc. “The powersports industry has proven to be a shining star amid the pandemic. Tremendous growth and continued demand have many wondering where and if the bubble is coming. We look forward to meeting everyone to share insight, discuss exit strategies if you’re preparing to retire and help those looking to grow their platform. This is sure to be an event not to miss. Please reach out for a confidential meeting and we look forward to seeing everyone in November!”

After 25 years, 700 dealerships sold and with a 90% closing rate, Performance Brokerage Services prides itself on the utmost ethical conduct, integrity and transparency. Bernhard along with George C. Chaconas partner at Performance Brokerage Services, are eager to get to know you in Orlando.

Performance Brokerage Services and all current sponsors are taking advantage of the up to 12-month marketing cycle that the sponsorship package offers. Interested in joining the only dealer-focused conference on the calendar? Simply send an email to Mark Rosacker at mrosacker@epgmediallc.com for sponsorship details.

Click here to register for the 2022 Accelerate Conference, being held Nov. 14-16 at the Caribe Royale Resort in Orlando.

Sponsors of the 2022 Accelerate Conference are as follows:

Gold: FIN GPS Security and National Powersport Auctions (NPA).

Silver: Volcon ePowersports, CycleTrader, Synchrony, ZiiDMS, VIP Video & Marketing and United States Warranty Corporation, Performance Brokerage Services, Speed Leasing and AppOne.

Dealerships that will have owners and/or staff in attendance at the 2022 Powersports Business Accelerate Conference are as follows (register today to be added to the list):

The 2022 Powersports Business Accelerate Conference will be held at the Caribe Royale concurrent with events from our sibling magazines and brands, OPE Business and Boating Industry.

