Honda reveals returning models for 2024 CRF lineup

Following one of the most successful AMA Supercross seasons on record, with Team Honda HRC riders Chase Sexton, Hunter Lawrence and Jett Lawrence sweeping all three championships, Honda announces the returning models of its line of CRF Performance and Trail dirt bikes for the 2024 model year. Also included in the announcement is the return of the sport-naked CB300R and Pioneer 700 multipurpose side-by-side.

Between the CRF Performance and CRF Trail lineups, Honda offers a wide range of off-road motorcycles that covers categories from elite-level motocross to family-friendly trail riding. The CRF Performance line includes the CRF450R, CRF450RWE, CRF450R-S, CRF450RX, CRF450X, CRF450RL, CRF250R, CRF250RX and CRF150R. Each are tailored to push the upper limits in its respective realm of off-road riding and racing.

The CRF Trail family includes the CRF250F, CRF125F, CRF110F and CRF50F models, offering a user-friendly design, unmatched reliability, ease of maintenance and hours of fun.

In addition to the CRF models, the agile and responsive CB300R brings signature sport-naked styling for 2024. Rounding out the announcement is the middleweight Pioneer 700, a multipurpose side-by-side known for its endless versatility and capability.

“It’s been an unprecedented year for Honda and the CRF Performance line,” says Brandon Wilson, manager of sports and experiential, American Honda. “Team Honda HRC has done an incredible job of showcasing just how capable Honda’s dirt bikes are. The knowledge gained from our championship-winning racing efforts trickles down to every model in the lineup, and even to the fun, friendly CRF Trail models, helping owners to make outdoor memories with family and friends. We’re also pleased to welcome back the CB300R and the Pioneer 700 for 2024. We’re proud to deliver this diverse and capable range of products, offering customers numerous ways to enjoy the outdoors.”

2024 CRF450R

Fresh off the top step of the 2023 AMA Supercross podium and Manufacturer’s Championship, Honda’s CRF450R platform continues to offer elite-level motocross performance for the 2024 model year. Known for its agile character, the motocross machine is exceptional at effortlessly changing lines and making short work of the tightest corners.

The 449.8cc Unicam engine produces robust power throughout the rev range, while the 44mm throttle body ensures smooth delivery, even at low speeds. Premium Showa suspension offers a balanced ride and confidence-inspiring composure over the most challenging terrain. Proven at the highest level of the sport by Team Honda HRC’s Chase Sexton and Jett Lawrence, the CRF450R is the ultimate weapon for taking on the demands of modern motocross.

MSRP: $9,699

Color: Red

Available: July

2024 CRF450RWE

The CRF450WE (“Works Edition”) was designed and engineered with the singular focus of winning races and championships. In 2023, it accomplished that mission at the hands of Chase Sexton, winning six races en route to the AMA 450 Supercross Championship. This special-edition version takes the CRF450R platform to the next level with a long list of upgrades that have been tested and proven on the Team Honda HRC factory race machines. The knowledge gained from countless test days, top-qualifier positions, race wins and championships has been poured into the CRF450RWE, and the result is a potent combination of efficient, usable power and precise handling.

MSRP: $12,499

Color: Red

Available: September

2024 CRF450R-S

For riders who prioritize value and performance, Honda’s CRF450R-S delivers both in spades. Based on the 2022 CRF450R, this model maintains the holeshot-inducing power and razor-sharp cornering that Honda’s flagship motocrosser is known for, but at a value-oriented price point. While it spares the advancements applied for the 2023 and 2024 model years, the CRF450R-S is a testament to Honda’s commitment to producing motorcycles that are incredibly capable and reliable without breaking the bank.

Advertisement

MSRP: $8,899

Color: Red

Available: August

2024 CRF450RX

A true expert in versatility, the CRF450RX is a closed-course, off-road weapon on a high-speed WORCS or GNCC track. A close relative of the motocross-focused CRF450R, the RX maintains an aggressive, agile character, but is purpose-built for off-road competition, offering features like a dedicated ECU and suspension settings, an 18-inch rear wheel, an aluminum side stand, a large 2.1-gallon fuel tank and hand guards. As the motorcycle of choice for a variety of off-road racers, including the SLR Honda and JCR Honda teams, its race-winning performance and legendary reliability are continuously proven in the toughest conditions that off-road racing has to offer.

MSRP: $9,999

Color: Red

Available: July

2024 CRF450X

Prevailing time and time again in one of the most formidable off-road races in the world, the CRF450X has a near-perfect record in the legendary Baja 1000. Most recently, the SLR Honda Team of Mark Samuels, Justin Morgan and Kendall Norman captured the win in the 2022 edition of the grueling race. Also campaigned in the AMA NHHA series by JCR Honda rider Preston Campbell, the CRF450X is an excellent trail machine, thanks in part to its 50-state year-round off-road-legal status, plus off-road appropriate features like aside stand, 18-inch rear wheel, headlight, sealed chain and six-speed transmission.

MSRP: $9,899

Color: Red

Available: September

2024 CRF450RL

Take the legendary CRF450 Performance off-road platform, add street-legal features like a quiet muffler, a vibration-damping urethane-injected swingarm and a wide-ratio six-speed transmission, and the result is Honda’s CRF450RL—the quintessential dual-sport machine, perfect for using paved roads to link together great sections of trail. With a 449cc Unicam engine, twin-spar aluminum frame and premium, long-travel suspension, it’s a stellar performer in the dirt, yet it’s also surprisingly smooth and comfortable on pavement.

MSRP: $10,099

Color: Red

Available: October

2024 CRF250R

Since the introduction of the current platform, Honda’s CRF250R has risen above the competition both indoors and out. Most recently, Team Honda HRC’s Hunter Lawrence captured the 2023 250 Supercross East Region Championship, while his brother Jett was equally dominant en route to the West Region crown. In addition to its racing success, the CRF250R has gained a well-deserved reputation for its exceptional handling, excellent ergonomics, strong acceleration and rock-solid durability. From local racers lining up for the first time to those chasing the top step of the Supercross podium, the CRF250R possesses the ingredients necessary for success on the track.

MSRP: $8,299

Color: Red

Available: July

2024 CRF250RX

Based on the championship-winning CRF250R platform, the CRF250RX is tailored for a variety of closed-course off-road applications, from woods racing to off-road grand prix competition, desert racing and trail riding in legal off-road areas, thanks to application-specific features that provide appropriate suspension performance, power delivery, fuel range, hand protection and convenience. The Phoenix Racing Honda Team and SLR Honda compete aboard the CRF250RX in their respective championships, including GNCC, U.S. Sprint Enduro, WORCS and NGPC.

MSRP: $8,699

Color: Red

Available: July

2024 CRF150R

Serving as the perfect entry point for young, aspiring motocross racers, the CRF150R is the smallest machine in Honda’s CRF Performance lineup. It’s offered in both standard and Big Wheel versions. The latter is a great choice for taller riders thanks to its larger wheels, higher seat and additional rear-suspension travel. The scaled-down motocrosser boasts many of the same features found on Honda’s full-size motocross bikes, including Showa suspension (an inverted fork and a single shock mated to a Pro-Link rear system), and a Unicam four-stroke engine that is unique in the mini MX world, delivering a strong but smooth spread of power across the rev range.

MSRP: CRF150R: $5,399 CRF150RB (Big Wheel): $5,599

Color: Red

Available: August

2024 CRF250F

From first-time riders exploring the world of off-road recreation to experienced enthusiasts navigating technical trails, the CRF250F’s friendly and reliable performance is perfect for a wide range of skill levels. The trail-ready model delivers smooth power across a wide powerband thanks in part to its clean-running Keihin electronically controlled fuel injection. Meanwhile, the Showa suspension maintains a comfortable, controlled ride across varied terrain. Inspired by the CRF Performance line, the CRF250F boasts sharp styling. This model is year-round off-road-legal in all 50 states, giving owners unrestricted access to public trails across the country.

MSRP: $4,999

Color: Red

Available: September

2024 CRF125F

The term “do-it-all” gets tossed around quite a bit, but there’s no denying its suitability for describing the CRF125F, a kind of midpoint in Honda’s CRF Trail lineup. Available in both standard and Big Wheel configurations, the CRF125F is also 50-state off-road legal, providing access to trails across the country. It’s a confidence-inspiring, reliable, long-running machine that’s well-suited to young off-roaders and first-time trail riders, making for enjoyable outings with friends and family.

MSRP CRF125F: $3,499 CRF125FB (Big Wheel): $3,899

Color: Red

Available: July

2024 CRF110F

A hugely popular model, the CRF110F has welcomed countless people to the world of off-road riding, thanks to its approachable nature, unmatched reliability and impressive performance. Available in the traditional Red color, as well as an eye-catching White option, the CRF110F has an automatic clutch, low seat height, and push-button electric start, allowing young riders to focus on the trail ahead. Meanwhile, a clean-running Keihin fuel-injection system keeps maintenance low, leaving more time for enjoying the trails with friends and family.

MSRP: $2,699

Colors: Red; White

Available: July

2024 CRF50F

The ideal first motorcycle for the next generation of riders, the CRF50F a single shock and an inverted fork for a comfortable, smooth ride. A reliable 49cc air-cooled four-stroke engine delivers tractable, controllable power and an automatic clutch allows new riders to focus on the basics. Better yet, it has a low seat height and unparalleled dependability, as well as year-round off-road-legal status in all 50 states.

MSRP: $1,799

Colors: Red; White

Available: July

2024 CB300R

Lightweight and minimalist—but also impressively capable—the CB300R is the ultimate entry-level sport-naked machine, showcasing naked-bike styling and delivering exemplary sporting performance. The model’s exposed hardware and dramatic cutaway tail exude attitude, and it touts premium features from its larger-capacity siblings, making the CB300R an affordable, approachable naked sport bike that can still be the center of attention.

MSRP: $5,149

Colors: Matte Black Metallic; Pearl Dusk Yellow

Available: July

2024 Pioneer 700

For customers who appreciate a medium ground that considers load-carrying capacity while also appreciating the ability to maneuver in technical quarters, Honda’s middleweight Pioneer 700 is the ideal solution. Versatile and capable, this rec/utility side-by-side is eager to roll up its sleeves for tough jobs on the ranch, but it’s also ready for weekend trail-ride adventures. Available in three trim levels (each of which is offered in both two- and four-seat configurations) the Pioneer 700 platform offers something for everyone.

MSRP: Pioneer 700-4 Forest: $16,999 Pioneer 700-4 Deluxe: $14,999 Pioneer 700-4: $13,399 Pioneer 700 Forest: $15,499 Pioneer 700 Deluxe: $13,499 Pioneer 700: $11,899

Colors: Pioneer 700-4 Forest: Honda Phantom Camo Pioneer 700-4 Deluxe: Avenger Red; Krypton Green Pioneer 700-4: Avenger Red; Black Forest Green; Sandstone Beige Pioneer 700 Forest: Honda Phantom Camo Pioneer 700 Deluxe: Avenger Red; Krypton Green Pioneer 700: Avenger Red; Black Forest Green; Sandstone Beige

Available: Pioneer 700-4 Forest: July Pioneer 700-4 Deluxe: August Pioneer 700-4: July Pioneer 700 Forest: July Pioneer 700 Deluxe: August Pioneer 700: July

