Suzuki to hold RM Army Boot Camp 3 event in Minnesota

Suzuki Motor USA and the Pipes Motorsports Group have announced the details for the third RM Army Boot Camp event in the series for riders of Suzuki RM and RM-Z motocross bikes. The event is scheduled for Thursday, July 13 at Spring Creek MX Park in Millville, Minnesota. The Boot Camp will take place from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., with rider sign-ins starting at 9 a.m. at the track’s Suzuki compound.

The Suzuki RM Army Boot Camp lets Suzuki RM and RM-Z owners hang out with some of their favorite Suzuki racers at select MX tracks around the country. The one-day event features an exclusive, friendly experience with MX track ride sessions, bike setup coaching and tech tips from the Pipes Motorsports Group’s Supercross racing team technicians and pro riders*, a Suzuki product display, rider interaction and food and refreshments. Attendees will also walk away with great memories and exclusive RM Army Boot Camp gear to commemorate their day at the track.

RM Army Boot Camp recruits pose after the first event in the series that was held at DT1 MX in Tulare, California on April 1. Photos courtesy of Suzuki

All current Suzuki RM and RM-Z owners are encouraged to attend these once-in-a-lifetime events, which are complimentary for being loyal Suzuki owners and honorary RM Army recruits.

Suzuki RM and RM-Z owners may induct themselves by pre-registering at SuzukiCycles.com/Racing/RM-Army-Boot-Camp for the chance to hang out and ride with premier Suzuki athletes like Ken Roczen, Shane McElrath, Kyle Chisolm, Dilan Schwartz, and Marshal Weltin at Perris Raceway and other select RM Army Boot Camps throughout 2023.

Attendance for on-track riding is limited, and offered on a first-come, first-served basis. Riders are encouraged to pre-register today. For more information and to keep an eye out for each event’s announced date and when signups will be accepted, visit SuzukiCycles.com.

“We are thrilled at the response after the first Boot Camp from the RM- faithfuls,” says Chris Wheeler, motorsports manager for Suzuki Motor USA, LLC. “We more than delivered on our promise to provide Suzuki RM and RM-Z owners an amazing experience and are encouraged to keep the momentum going!”

“The Pipes Motorsports Group’s partnership with Suzuki has been very successful, and the RM Army Boot Camp events another example of the success and drive this partnership has fostered,” says Dustin Pipes, general manager of the Pipes Motorsports Group’s racing and marketing efforts. “We couldn’t wait to get these started, hang with fans of the team and share real race-won insights with the Suzuki brotherhood. A great time was had by all, and we are confident the same level of excitement and fun will be experienced at Perris.”

RM Army Boot Camp riders gather during the first boot camp for a Q and A session.

Additional RM Army Boot Camp events are being planned around the country, with details announced as they are finalized. In parallel to the RM Army Boot Camp, Suzuki and Pipes Motorsports Group will collaborate on adventure bike events, too. Additional information will follow as event details finalize.

Stay tuned for more information at SuzukiCycles.com or on all the Suzuki social media channels @SuzukiCycles.

*Pro rider lineup may vary by event and is subject to change.