North Carolina Harley dealership acquired by automotive dealer  

Down Home Harley-Davidson of Burlington, North Carolina has been acquired by Phil Mitchell and Dan Roland. The dealership will remain at its current location at 2215 Hanford Road in Burlington, North Carolina.

Phil Mitchell owns and operates three automotive dealerships in the state of Washington and will add Down Home Harley-Davidson as his first motorcycle dealership. He will operate Down Home alongside Dan Roland, his partner and general manager. Roland is a long-time Harley-Davidson rider, fan and expert. He previously served as general manager at Pacific Junction Harley-Davidson, followed by Loess Hills Harley-Davidson, both located in Iowa.

Down Home Harley-Davidson is acquired by automotive industry Phil Mitchell and partner Dan Roland. Photo courtesy of Performance Brokerage Services

Former owner Fred Bosshardt acquired the dealership in 2012 and is a lifelong Harley-Davidson enthusiast. He also owns and operates Caliente Harley-Davidson of San Antonio, Texas. Bosshardt has repeatedly received Harley-Davidson Motor Company’s Platinum Bar & Shield Circle of Distinction Award, an exclusive honor that only six dealerships in the metro, town, or rural category receive each year.

“After a long process, [George Chaconas of Performance Brokerage Services] and his partner Courtney Bernhard successfully identified the perfect buyers,” Bosshardt says. “Dan Roland understood the business coming from the Harley-Davidson world, along with his partner, Phil Mitchell, a car dealer from Washington. They were the perfect fit for my existing management, employees, and culture that I built over the years. I would like to thank George and Courtney for their professionalism, tenacity, perseverance, and attention to detail to help facilitate this transaction so I can focus my efforts on Caliente Harley-Davidson in Texas.”

Phil Mitchell and Dan Roland were represented by Logan Parker and Greg May of Bass Sox Mercer in Tallahassee, Florida. Fred Bosshardt was represented by Barbara C. Ruby of Fox Rothschild LLP in Greensboro, North Carolina.

“I have had the pleasure of working with Fred over the last several years and appreciate his patience working with the buyers to get this transaction completed,” Bernhard says. “In this industry, sometimes luck and timing play a big part, and I have no doubt that Phil and his team will take the dealership to new heights. I wish them much success!”