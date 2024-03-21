QuietKat unveils Ranger AWD e-bike

QuietKat Electric Bikes, a Vista Outdoor Inc. brand, has released the innovative Ranger All-Wheel Drive (AWD) e-bike. Building on the renowned Ranger model, the AWD version introduces dual 750w motors and a 17.25Ah UL-certified battery, coupled with a single-speed drivetrain and a premium comfort saddle.

The Ranger AWD’s all-wheel-drive capability, enabled by a unique controller scheme, minimizes the front wheel “tug” commonly experienced with AWD bikes, offering better traction and more power. Designed for thrill-seekers and casual adventurers, the Ranger AWD’s motor selector switch allows riders to toggle between the front, rear and both motors, accommodating various riding conditions and preferences.

The QuietKat Ranger AWD has dual 750w motors and a 17.25Ah UL-certified battery, coupled with a single-speed drivetrain and a premium comfort saddle. Photo courtesy of QuietKat

With an emphasis on efficiency, durability and rider comfort, the Ranger AWD stands out with its whisper-quiet operation, peak system input of 2000W, and specialized components that ensure a seamless integration of power and performance. Highlights include a suspension seat post, a linear throttle response system and the bike’s ability to handle challenging terrains without compromising the riding experience.

“The Ranger AWD is a testament to QuietKat’s ability to listen to customer feedback and deliver best-in-class product,” says Logan Holtz, director of marketing for QuietKat. “We’ve avoided AWD bikes in the past for various reasons, but some recent advancements in motor control and battery tech made the AWD much more than a gimmick. The ranger AWD was designed to let hunters claw their way through the thick clay of the southeast and the slick mud of the Midwest. Its single-speed design means no derailleur to break or rip off and the comfy seat and suspension seat post mean best-in-class comfort.”

The Ranger AWD is available in medium and large sizes, with color options including Sonic Veil and Cumbre Camo, starting at an MSRP of $3,499.