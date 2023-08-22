QuietKat reveals latest off-road capable electric bike

QuietKat Electric Bikes, a Vista Outdoor Inc. brand, has unveiled its latest model, the Lynx. The latest in full-suspension electric bicycles is an innovative design that pushes the envelope of style and high-performance for the brand.

The Lynx establishes a new category for QuietKat, as it takes its proven off-road capabilities and blends it with a café moto style in a fun and powerful ride that is aimed for the discerning user who demands the latest technology and a premium ride. Able to roll up the road in style, then go further when the pavement ends, the Lynx is a fully capable off-road technical machine that can tackle the roughest terrain. It will also be introduced with Variable Power Output (VPO) technology that gives the rider the ability to change what class system the bike operates at, allowing access to more terrain and trails.

With a blend of on-road/off-road capabilities, the electric bike features a 2-speed, 1000W hub motor with a twist throttle option for those who want to grip it and rip it. Comfort and control are provided by the 180mm KKE Fork in the front and a Mechanical Coil shock giving 100mm of travel in the back. Highly capable 24×4.0-inch off-road moto style tires allow riders to safely navigate a wide variety of terrain. The Lynx is a part of a new generation of QuietKat integrating IoT technology for remote control, tracking, and other smart features.

QuietKat was founded in 2012 by twin brothers Jake and Justin Roach in Eagle, Colorado, with the goal of helping people to enjoy the outdoors more quietly. QuietKat is now part of the Vista family of brands, which includes Fox, Camelback, Giro, Simms, Camp Chef and more.

The Lynx will be available late summer and will retail for around $4000. More information can be found on the QuietKat website.