Some Polaris 2022 ORV models available for pre-order through Aug. 13

After Polaris launched its 2022 side-by-side and ATV model lineup last week, dealers are already getting word out to customers about the limited availability of some models.

Nearly all of them are available for pre-order, but some will have extremely limited availability and are subject to an order deadline.

The following 2022 Polaris models are available for pre-order until Aug. 13 or while supplies last:

Sportsman 570 and Sportman XP 1000 Ride Command Editions

Sportsman 570 and Sportsman XP 1000 Hunt Editions

General XP 1000 and General XP 4 1000 Trailhead Editions

Ranger XP 1000 and Ranger Crew XP 1000 High Lifter Editions

Ranger Crew XP 1000 Texas Edition