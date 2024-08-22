PSB shares aftermarket news released in August

Powersports Business shares products and news from Len Performance, DRT Motorsports, Drag Specialties, KLIM, and Triumph:

Len Performance Performance Shock Packages

Hay Days 2024 will see the launch of Len Performance, the newest name in powersports suspension products, with the debut of their high-performance adjustable rebuildable aluminum snowmobile shocks.

The company has revealed its highly adjustable shock that is ready to mount right out of the box. With five-click compression and rebound adjustments on ski shocks, along with five-click compression adjustment on all track shocks and infinite preload adjustment coming standard on all shocks, riders can easily tune their shocks to whatever the conditions require. Anodized aluminum heads and finned aluminum reservoirs are also standard to provide increased heat dissipation, durability, and corrosion resistance.

Len Performance Reservoir Shocks are crafted from heavy-duty aluminum material, featuring clicker adjustability and infinite preload adjustment for ultimate adaptation to any terrain. The finned tube

reservoirs enhance heat dissipation, while anodized aluminum parts improve durability and corrosion resistance.

DRT Tire Carrier/Adventure Rack for Segway Villain

DRT Motorsports releases its Tire Carrier that can secure gear and carry spare tires. It is compatible with factory or aftermarket cages and has a boxed design with multiple tie-down point options, heavy-duty latches, and lift assist shocks that come powder coated in DRT’s signature sand black finish with high-grade black plated hardware for a complete bolt-on installation. It features easy bolt-on installation with minor plastic trimming, fits 2022 and newer Segway Villain SX10/W models, and fits up to a 33-inch spare tire with the use of a 3-point tire tie-down. The DRT Tire Carrier has an MSRP between $775 and $925.

Drag Specialties Performance Predator 2-Up seat

Drag Specialties reveals its Performance Predator 2-Up Seat with EZ Glide II backrest option. The EZ Glide II backrest mounting system is for the driver only and accepts backrest pads and assemblies (sold separately). The seat features a 5 ¾-inch driver support and is narrower at the front for better leg clearance. The seating area is contoured for maximum comfort with the rear portion measuring 9-inches wide. The 3/16-inch thermoformed ABS seat base offers the perfect fit, while the carpeted bottom and rubber bumpers protect the paint on a bike. It is available in automotive-grade vinyl with double diamond stitch and includes mounting hardware. The seat is designed to fit 2024 FLHTK/FLTRK/FLHRXS models, and 2008 – 2023 FLHT, FLHX, FLHR, and FLTR models. It is made in the U.S. with a suggested retail price of $576.95.

KLIM Revolt gear and Racer Support Program

KLIM releases a fresh lineup of Revolt gear in the Race Spec series, featuring new colors and designs for the Revolt ¼ Zip, Jersey, Jacket, Pant, Pit Coat, and a whole collection of lifestyle gear. Engineered through rigorous testing in RMSHA Hill Climbs and Snocross stadiums, this gear offers durability and functionality that racers have grown to trust. All orange Revolt Race Spec gear colors meet ISR racing regulations for orange coverage on the front and back.

KLIM helps competitive riders with its Racer Support Program. Snow racers with at least a year of experience are encouraged to apply for gear support in their race efforts. The program is meant to help ease the financial burden of racing for privateers who meet the qualifications of the program.\

Triumph Heritage Autumn/Winter collection

Triumph has released highlights of its Heritage Autumn/Winter collection:

Oiley Coach Jacket: This lightweight Classic Coach style jacket, with iconic embroidered Triumph Heritage Badge, is ideal for unpredictable summer days and cooler evenings. Its MSRP is $175.

Marstone Wax Camo Jacket: First introduced into the U.S. Navy in 1943, the N1 Deck Jacket sheltered countless sailors from the cold on land and sea. In recent years it found its place in motorcycle culture thanks to its rugged yet timeless appeal, versatility, and most importantly warmth. The Marstone is upgraded with a subtle camo print and has an MSRP of $438.

Forecourt Cap: The best-selling Triumph Heritage cap has an embroidered badge and is now available three colorways including new AW24 seasonal colors, Rust, and Mushroom. Its MSRP is $35.

Sawyer Heritage Racing Jersey: Engineered for speed enthusiasts and victory chasers, the Sawyer Heritage Racing Top pays homage to the timeless charm of vintage jerseys from bygone eras. Its MSRP is $106.