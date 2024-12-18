Powersports Business is excited to announce that Dealership Performance 360 is returning to the Accelerate Conference in Charlotte, North Carolina, from Jan. 20-22, 2025. The company will join the conference as a gold-level sponsor and will be available throughout the event to connect with dealers and discuss what its CRM tools have to offer.

The Dealership Performance 360 CRM Management Team has worked with over 70 of the Top 100 Dealer Groups, and 2,000 retailers, including Harley-Davidson, Polaris, Indian, BRP, Suzuki, Kawasaki, BMW, Arctic Cat, John Deere, and more.

With over a decade of experience, the company has developed a competitive CRM software system that allows easy access to lead and inventory data. Data can also be accessed through a mobile phone, easing the follow-up process for dealers no matter where they are in or outside of the dealership.

Dealership Performance 360 CRM recently launched its AI tool, designed specifically for dealerships. The tool allows dealers to respond to prospects with efficiency and personalization, seamlessly tying in inventory details to enhance customer interactions and streamline the sales process.

Dealership Performance 360 CRM returns to the Accelerate Conference in 2025 as a gold-level sponsor, bringing its new A.I. tools to dealers in attendance. (Generated by Canva)

The new AI feature leverages artificial intelligence to assist dealers in crafting tailored responses to customer inquiries. By incorporating real-time inventory data, the new tool ensures that each response is accurate and highly relevant to the customer’s needs and preferences. This transformative technology is set to redefine how dealers engage with their prospects, offering a more dynamic and responsive customer experience.

Sales executives from the Dealership Performance 360 team will be on hand at Accelerate to answer any questions. Be sure to sign up for the conference being held January 20-22, 2025! For more information about Dealership Performance 360, visit the company’s website at dealershipperformancecrm.com.

Our list of attendees continues to grow every week! Here are some of the dealers who have already signed up for Accelerate and will be bringing multiple team members:

