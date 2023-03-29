Widescape stand-up snowmobile deliveries begin in Canada

WIDESCAPE has announced its WS250 stand-up snowmobile will be delivered to 60 dealers across Canada after launching the product one year ago.

“The WS250 is our first vehicle, and this is a new market segment,” said Christian Chantal, general manager of WIDESCAPE. “It was a pretty bold move to challenge a standard that’s been around for decades, but we rose to it. The response from people who have already tried the WS250 has been unanimous and we’re convinced that off-road enthusiasts will embrace it in record time. And this year our network of dealers is expanding to the United States."

WIDESCAPE has announced its WS250 stand-up snowmobile will be delivered to 60 dealers across Canada. Photo courtesy of WIDESCAPE

The WS250 is designed for riders who seek the freedom to venture farther into uncharted territories, providing a new way to experience winter. The stand-up snowmobile offers a blend of snowmobiling, enduro motorcycling and mountain biking. The public can learn more about the WS250 and take it for a test ride on the Widescape Demo Days and purchase it from a Canadian dealer.

The 2023 Widescape WS250 stand-up snowmobile offers a blend of snowmobiling, enduro motorcycling and mountain biking. Photo courtesy of WIDESPACE

WS250 features:

The WS250 is light, agile and responsive which allows easy handling in dense forests. The increase of control provides more maneuverability and more action.

Accessible: The WS250 is easy to ride and beginners can get the hang of it in just 20 minutes. Its size (7.2 x 2.6 x 4.3) and weight (198 pounds) make it easy to transport. The machine is also affordable ($8,499, including shipping and handling) and low maintenance.

Innovative: The WS250 practically floats on the snow, leaving a track that is narrower and shallower than a pair of snowshoes. Not only is it quiet and discreet, the WIDESCAPE WS250 uses less than a gallon per hour.

Safe: Thanks to its light weight and driveability, the WS250 lets you explore new terrain without worrying about getting stuck.

Reliable: With years of trials and testing under its belt, the WS250 was designed to last, with parts provided by carefully selected suppliers.

The launch of the 2023 Widescape WS250 stand-up snowmobile introduces a new vehicle segment to the marker. Photo courtesy of WIDESPACE

The WS250 design is the fruit of the labor of the WIDESCAPE technical team, which had to build made-to-measure components to meet the specific and unique needs of this new vehicle segment on the market. Manufacturing of the WS250 parts and assembly were entrusted to leading companies around the globe and about 30 Québec companies were involved in making the WS250 a reality.

Advertisement