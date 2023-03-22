Triumph Recall: 2023 Bonneville brake disc may detach

Triumph Motorcycles America, Ltd. is recalling certain 2023 Bonneville T120 and Bonneville T120 Black motorcycles, according to NHTSA, due to the left-hand side brake disc potentially being improperly secured during assembly. Failure of the brake disc can cause it to become detached and could pose a crash risk.

Triumph has recalled certain 2023 Bonnevilles for a brake disc issue. (Photo: Triumph)

Triumph dealers have been instructed to install a replacement damper and also replace the disc bolts, free of charge for all 2023 Bonneville T120 owners. Notification letters were to begin being mailed on March 20, notes NHTSA.

Owners may contact Triumph’s customer service at 1-678-854-2010. The OEM's case number for this recall is SRAN 606.