Indian Motorcycle reveals DTRA Hooligan Race team

Indian Motorcycle has signed Jamie Kimber and Gerard Bailo to compete in the 2023 DTRA Hooligan class. Indian has also announced its continued support and promotion of flat track racing in Europe with a sponsorship that sees the class renamed as the ‘Indian Motorcycle Hooligan Championship 2023.’

Indian’s continued partnership with the DTRA helps to ensure the future of the motorcycle sport and the development of youth riders. As a result, European flat track racing has grown substantially in recent years, being one of the most accessible and respected entry points to the sport outside of North America.

“Indian Motorcycle has helped to grow the Hooligan class in the DTRA since its inception and we are honored and happy to have them along for the ride in 2023,” said Anthony Brown, founder of DTRA. “It will be great to see a mixture of UK and overseas riders battle it out on Indian Scouts and FTRs against the rest of the Hooligan field. With some new tracks and events to be announced in the coming weeks, the 2023 Hooligan championship is set to be the best on yet.”

Jamie Kimber won her first national race at the June 2021 round of the National DTRA championship and went on to secure third in the National DTRA Minibike-Mod Championship Series. Having been spotted by Indian Motorcycle UK, Kimber was awarded a scholarship as the Indian Motorcycle Academy rider aboard the Indian Scout Hooligan for the 2022 season and proved worthy with fourth in the overall championship standings. A recent graduate in Sports Psychology and Coaching sciences, Kimber has competed in many sports from triathlons to rugby, but says there is nothing like throwing a leg over a motorcycle and heading to the start line.

“Signing for Indian Motorcycle is such an exciting steppingstone for me,” she said. “It all started in late 2020 when I spontaneously signed up to the ladies’ class in Scunthorpe on my dad’s Sunday S147 pitbike. He taught me the basics the night before and it all went from there. I took to it quite well. I am delighted to have been given the opportunity to ride the Indian FTR as a fully-fledged member of the team. This year, I hope to continue improving, enjoying each moment and gain National podium results. My heart is with anything two-wheeled, and I can’t wait to get stuck in at racing this season. I would like to thank Indian Motorcycle for the opportunity; I am excited to see what this season brings.”

Gerard Bailo started competing in Supermoto in 2007 when he was just 13 years old and made his Flat Track debut in 2014. Quickly proving competitive, Bailo took third that year and, in 2016, improved to second in the open category. By 2017, he had several regional Supermoto championships under his belt, plus the Junior Nations world title, and decided to fully commit to Flat Track racing with an opportunity in the DTRA series. Competing only in flat track since then, Bailo had his best season in 2022 winning the FIM Flat Track World Championship. He will compete in the Indian Motorcycle Hooligan series aboard the Indian FTR 1200 prepared by S&S Cycle, while balancing his racing commitments with work in his family’s Insurance business.

“Taking the world title in 2022 was my best season ever, something I had always dreamed of and being able to make it happen was incredible,” he said. “We also got more experience on the bigger tracks, so this also helps us for 2023. I am very happy to sign the contract with a brand like Indian Motorcycle. I believe we will be very competitive, and I hope to be able to fight for the 2023 national championship title. Thank you to Indian Motorcycle for their trust in me.”

The Dirt Track Riders Association has just announced its dates and full Series details for 2023 and Indian Motorcycle and the DTRA actively encourage riders to get involved. The atmosphere at DTRA managed races is inclusive for all abilities with classes from rookie to pro-rider. Check out full race schedules and details of how to enter visit and follow along on Facebook and Instagram.

