Triumph hires race support manager

Triumph Motorcycles has welcomed Zach Lurie to manage future off-road models and support racing activity in North America.

Lurie has a combined 25 years of experience as a racing athlete, riding coach and industry expert. As a child, he competed in BMX in the Grand National and World BMX events. He transitioned into Motocross racing at the age of 12 where he competed in Local and National Amateur Events before graduating to racing Professional Motocross, Arenacross and Supercross.

After his time on the track, Lurie used his experience to prepare the next generation of riders. He became the owner operator of a performance oriented off-road training facility, offering athlete management and rider coaching.

"Whether it was chasing my personal dreams as a racing athlete, coaching new talent to new heights or building a training facility from the ground up, I’ve dedicated my life to the racing industry,” Lurie said. “I see true passion in every employee I’ve met at Triumph motorcycles. Mixing that passion with the iconic team we are putting together is a recipe for greatness when we go racing. Triumph is known globally as a premium motorcycle company, and I feel incredibly blessed to join the team on a journey to build the next generation of racing.”

Lurie’s appointment to this newly created role reflects Triumph’s commitment and growing investment in the Off-Road and Dual Sport segments, as well as motorcycle racing. He will support the recently announced Triumph Factory Supercross and Motocross team in the U.S. and focus on building Triumph off-road and race support programs for the future.

“We have an incredible focus on continuing our drive to build a team of Industry Leading professionals committed to the Triumph Brand, our dealers and customers,” said Rod Lopusnak, GM, Triumph North America. “Zach brings a competitive and winning attitude to the organization, along with the experience to back it up. With his knowledge of racing, and his passion for the off-road industry as whole, I look forward to the growth that Zach will bring to Triumph North America.”