Triumph America hires marketing communications manager

Triumph Motorcycles America continues to ramp up its dealer support with the hiring of a new marketing communications manager based at the company’s U.S. headquarters in Atlanta.

Eric Van De Steeg has been appointed to the role. He brings extensive experience in brand management, marketing communication strategy and media placement, all gained from his strategic marketing role with a nationally syndicated broadcast radio network for the past nine years.

The Atlanta native will also be bringing a deep knowledge of motorcycles and Triumph. He is an avid rider and the proud owner of a Scrambler 1200 XE, and since 2019 has been the host of the Atlanta Distinguished Gentleman’s Ride.

Reporting to Adam VanderVeen, Van De Steeg will oversee the owned and paid media communications channels for Triumph Motorcycles America. Associated responsibilities will be management of the web, social, CRM, and advertising strategies.