Atturo Tire announces distribution partner

Tucker Powersports has announced an exclusive distribution agreement with Atturo Tire, and will now distribute Atturo's line of side-by-side tires.

Atturo Tires, known for its quality tires for SUVs, light trucks and specialty vehicles, recently announced its first product for off-road UTVs, the Atturo Trail Blade SXS line. The tires feature steel belted construction, integrated rim protection and modern race-inspired designs. Atturo recently made waves with the announcement of its Trail Hazard protection program, offering unprecedented support for side-by-side owners with Trail Blade SXS tires.

"It's an honor to partner with Atturo Tire," said Lesley Madsen, VP of Marketing for Tucker Powersports. "We know that Tucker dealers around the country are anxious to offer their customers these great new products and the terrific support that Atturo provides."

“I’m thrilled to be partnering with such an established and growing Powersports distributor in the United States like Tucker,” said Michael Mathis, president of Atturo Tire Corp. “This partnership ensures that powersports dealers across the country will have access to the new and exciting Trail Blade SXS lineup, backed by Trail Hazard.”

The Trail Hazard protection plan covers flat tire repair or replacement costs for up to 24 months. Purchasers receive the details of the program when they purchase Trail Blade Boss SXS or Trail Blade X/T SXS tires from an authorized dealer.

Atturo Tires will display the Trail Blade SXS product line for the first time at AIMExpo, the industry's premier trade show for powersports dealers. Shipments of Trail Blade SXS tires will begin later this month.